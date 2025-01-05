Memphis LB transfer Elijah Herring commits to Florida State

Florida State continues to add to its linebacker room via the portal. A few days removed from adding UNC LB Caleb LaVallee, the Seminoles earned the commitment of Memphis transfer Elijah Herring.

He joins LaVallee and Nebraska transfer Stefon Thompson as linebackers brought in via the portal this winter.

Originally a three-star prospect as part of Tennessee's 2022 recruiting class, Herring transferred to Memphis last season as a coveted option in the portal. At Memphis, Herring played in 11 games, totaling 60 tackles, eight of them for loss. He also had 3.5 sacks and two interceptions.

He joins the Seminoles with one year of eligibility left, with the possibility of an additional year via a redshirt.

Herring entered the portal on December 19th and set multiple visits to ACC schools, including Florida State, Syracuse and Cal. The Seminoles hosted Herring along with multiple former Tennessee teammates on Friday and Saturday. In the end, Herring committed to Florida State.