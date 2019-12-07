Memphis, national media see success for Norvell-FSU marriage
On a hotly contested championship Saturday, Florida State football found some traction nationally and on social media when news broke of Mike Norvell's hire. The recent AAC champion from Memphis has received plaudits from several in the Memphis and national media.
Here is a sampling of those comments:
Chris Low, ESPN senior writer
Good get for @FSUFootball. One FBS coach told me that @Coach_Norvell was the total package. “He can tell you every position’s responsibility on every play and then jump right in and tell you the little sister’s name of their top recruit.” https://t.co/JcokgLQvsh— Chris Low (@ClowESPN) December 7, 2019
Gary Parrish, Memphis media veteran
Dear @Coach_Norvell: Thanks for four great years -- and for producing the best season in Memphis Football history. It's been a blast to watch. Good luck at Florida State.— Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) December 8, 2019
Dear FSU fans: Your school has made an incredible hire. If you don't already know, you'll know soon enough.
Geoff Calkins, Memphis columnist
Here’s an inside look at Mike Norvell’s football program. I was embedded for two days last year. Guy will crush it at FSU. https://t.co/vFOAiWWm48— Geoff Calkins (@geoff_calkins) December 7, 2019
Chris Landry, former NFL scout
Mike Norvell’s staff that he plans to bring to Tallahassee is impressive ...Been working on it for a while...key will be how quickly he can put it together...— Landry Football (@LandryFootball) December 8, 2019
Chris Vernon, Memphis sports personality
Norvell did as well as you can with those questions. Florida State is gettin an absolute gem. That guy gave his heart and soul to Memphis and that program, and made the job and program infinitely better than ever before. I’ll always root for him.— Chris Vernon (@ChrisVernonShow) December 8, 2019
ESPN Radio Memphis
Norvell will always be a Memphis sports legend. He is a true Memphian.— 929ESPN (@929espn) December 8, 2019
Thank you for giving your all to this city. We will forever be in your corner.
Best of luck, @Coach_Norvell. FSU is getting an incredible coach. https://t.co/6XZVfD2vRM
----------------------------------------------------
