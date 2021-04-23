Friday’s win was FSU’s first shutout against the Yellow Jackets since 2000 and the 'Noles' first in Atlanta since a 19-0 win in 1985. FSU has four shutouts against ACC opponents this season, its most since the 2014 season and twice as many as any other league team this year.

At the plate, Mat Nelson, Jackson Greene and Robby Martin homered for the Seminoles. Greene also laid down a perfect bunt in the fourth inning that the Yellow Jackets threw away, allowing two more runs to score.

ATLANTA, Ga. – The No. 25 Florida State baseball team (19-14, 14-11 ACC) won 9-0 against Georgia Tech (18-15, 14-11) Friday night at Mac Nease Baseball Park. Lefthander Parker Messick (4-2) won his second consecutive start and lowered his earned run average to 2.41 after throwing six shutout innings.

Messick (4-2) struck out five and allowed just three hits in 6.0 innings. All three of Georgia Tech’s hits against the Seminole ace were two-out singles that were followed up by inning-ending outs. Friday was Messick’s second outing this year not allowing a run (8.0 innings vs. Virginia) and his three hits allowed tied his fewest in a start this season.

Messick’s earned run average is now down to 2.41 and is 1.68 in nine starts against ACC competition. Jonah Scolaro, Jack Anderson and Ross Dunn combined to keep Georgia Tech off the scoreboard over the final three innings, with the only hit allowed erased on an outfield assist.

Nelson got the scoring started with his 16th home run of the year, a solo shot in the first inning against Brant Hurter (3-3). Nelson leads the nation in home runs and now has 49 runs batted in this year, the most in the ACC.

In the third inning, Nander De Sedas led off with his first triple of the season and scored on Greene’s first career home run. Greene, making his 19th start of the season and 36th as a Seminole, gave the 'Noles a 3-0 lead after three innings. His two runs batted in tied a season high.

The 'Noles scored two more in the fourth inning after designated hitter Davis Hare singled, advanced to second and third on groundouts, De Sedas walked and Greene laid down a perfect bunt. Hurter threw the ball past the first baseman, allowing both runners to score and push FSU’s lead to 5-0.

Hare had a career day at the plate, finishing with three hits, including a double in the ninth inning. FSU scored four runs in the ninth inning, including three on Martin’s eighth home run of the season that traveled 425 feet to right field.

Scolaro allowed a double, Georgia Tech’s only extra base hit, in the seventh inning, but Tres Gonzalez was retired attempting to stretch it into a triple. Anderson pitched a perfect eighth inning and struck out a pair of batters. For the year, Anderson has 31 strikeouts against just three walks.

Dunn closed out the game with a perfect ninth inning. For the season, FSU’s team ERA is down to 3.05.

OF NOTE:

- Nelson has a home run in five of his past six Atlantic Coast Conference games and is hitting .353 in ACC competition this year.

- Jackson Greene hit his first career home run as a Seminole in the third inning, a two-run bomb that scored Nander De Sedas. De Sedas led off the inning with his second career triple and FSU’s third of the year.

- Davis Hare had three hits Friday, setting a new career high. The pitcher-turned-DH is now 6-for-13 on the season.

- Robby Martin hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning, his eighth of the year. He has twice as many home runs in 2021 as he did in 2019-20 combined.

- Florida State’s last shutout against Georgia Tech was April 21, 2000 in Tallahassee. The 'Noles last shutout the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta on April 28, 1985.

