Mike Norvell called Florida State a “special place” on Monday when asked about his name being thrown into the mix by national outlets for the opening at Texas A&M.

Norvell says he pays the discussion little attention but also pointed out that the conversation has turned 180 degrees — from one two years ago when he discussed with recruits the speculation from the outside of how long he would be FSU’s head coach to now those asking how long he would stay given the program’s recent success.

FSU (10-0) finished off a perfect ACC schedule with the 27-20 win over Miami on Saturday. The Seminoles will finish the regular season with games against North Alabama and at Florida.

The 42-year-old Norvell is under contract with FSU through Dec. 31, 2029. Norvell is 28-16 in four seasons at FSU, including a 10-3 season in 2022.

“There’s not really any point to talk about it in a sense,” Norvell said. “It’s funny how sometimes those things get out there and people want to try to use that, especially in recruiting and things like that. I told recruits two years ago, and a lot of these guys that we’re recruiting now, it’s funny. Two years ago every coach was talking about, ‘How long is he going to be there? They better win some games or he’s not.’ I told them then, I said, ‘Watch, in two years, everybody is going to be trying to use the other thing.’ I can’t control any of that.

“Obviously, we’re so excited about what we’re building here, where we’re going, the opportunity that’s ahead. It’s a special place. I think that speaks for itself. Grateful for the opportunity, but I can’t control all of those things.”

Another complication for any school pursuing Norvell is FSU’s postseason (a trip to the ACC title game on Dec. 2) as well as the opening of the transfer portal (a 30-day window opening Dec. 3). Texas A&M administrators have indicated they want to have a coach in place sooner to prepare for the roster management of not just the portal but also the high school early signing period (Dec. 20-22).

Norvell is earning $5.335 million in year 4 of a contract that has seen some amendments in recent years. There are also a variety of incentives for playing in a CFP semifinal ($500,000) up to a national championship win ($950,000) with the cap limit set at $950,000.

He will owe a buyout of $6 million if his contract terminates before New Year’s Day, although that amount drops to $4 million as he moves into year 5.

Norvell’s salary jumps to $7.335 million in 2024.