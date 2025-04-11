Mike Norvell elated with FSU response since underwhelming Tuesday practice

While Mike Norvell was satisfied with his team's intensity in Thursday's practice, he made it clear that he was going to expect even more in Friday''s practice, which he deemed as "one I want them to remember."

It's safe to say that the Seminoles again rose to the challenge on Friday. Talking after one of the more competitive, intense practices of spring camp to date, the FSU head coach seemed downright giddy about the product his team put out on the practice field.

“You ask and you will receive,” Norvell said. “That was a good day. I told the team afterwards, mindset, approach, physicality, toughness, it was one of those days we needed.”

Throughout the practice, Norvell seemed quite pleased with the overall attitude and level of intensity that was brought on the field. He was even happier that his players brought that while remaining under control after there were a few heated moments where focus and control lapped on Thursday.

It seems, though, that the highlight was a Norvell spring staple, a practice that ended with a goal-line battle which saw the offense and defense race to 10 points, with a point awarded for either a touchdown or a defensive stop.

"I thought Roydell Williams ran really hard, Caziah Holmes," Norvell said. "I saw defensive guys straining their butts off to get off of blocks. That ball gets to about the one-inch line, which way is it going to push? That's what you hope to see in that kind of drill. It was good back-and-forth...

"I liked the mentality today. I know some bodies are sore. It's practice 12 here at the back end of spring. But this was a big day. I thought they answered the call. Tuesday was not to the standard of what I wanted to see, but I thought this team responded here at the back end of this week.”

Added Nebraska linebacker transfer Stefon Thompson: "I think it was very physical, very fast and a very fun practice today.”

