Mike Norvell fires FSU OC Alex Atkins, DC Adam Fuller, WRs coach Ron Dugans

Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell announced changes to his staff Sunday with the dismissals of offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans.

“I appreciate the work these three men have provided over the last five years with me at Florida State,” Norvell said. “They are all great men with families who also have poured into our program. We had many great moments together here, and I have never doubted their passion for our players and for Florida State. Unfortunately, we have not upheld the Florida State standard with our results on the field this season. I did not make any of these decisions lightly, but I felt changes needed to be made to elevate our program back to where we all desire it to be.”

Fuller and Atkins each signed two-year extensions through the 2026 season after the Seminoles' 13-1 2023 campaign. Fuller was set to be paid $2 million each of the next two seasons and will be paid a $4 million buyout. Atkins will be paid the $2.7 million he was set to receive over the next two years. Dugans had just one year left on his contract and will receive a buyout of $625,000.

All told, FSU will be paying these three coaches $7.325 million in buyout money. We'll see if more coaches are dismissed and more money is added to that tally when the season comes to an end.

With two games remaining in the 2024 season, co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Randy Shannon will assume defensive coordinator duties, and additional responsibilities will be absorbed by current staff members.

The Seminoles have an open date this week before hosting Charleston Southern on November 23 and Florida on November 30.

