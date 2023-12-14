FSU sports information

Florida State coach Mike Norvell has been named a finalist for the Paul "Bear" Bryant coach of the year award and the organization's ACC coach of the year, the group announced on Thursday.

After leading the Seminoles (13-0) to an appearance in the Orange Bowl, Norvell has also been voted this year’s ACC Coach of the Year, the AFCA Region 1 Coach of the Year, one of 12 finalists for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award and one of 14 semifinalists for the George Munger Coach of the Year Award by the Maxwell Football Club.

Now in his fourth season at Florida State, Norvell led the Seminoles to the seventh undefeated regular season in program history, an ACC Championship Game win over No. 14 Louisville, a No. 4 ranking in the Associated Press poll and a selection to the Orange Bowl to face No. 6 Georgia. Norvell became the first FSU coach to win ACC Coach of the Year since Bobby Bowden in 1997.

Norvell produced the third 13-win season in Florida State history, joining the 2013 national championship team and the 2014 College Football Playoff semifinalists. Norvell is the sixth different ACC coach to lead his team to an undefeated record in conference play since 2000.

The Seminoles have eight wins this season over bowl-eligible Power 5 teams, the most in the country.

Norvell’s team placed a program-record 25 selections on the All-ACC teams, including at least one at every position, led by Player of the Year quarterback Jordan Travis. FSU’s eight first-team selections were the most in the conference, and Florida State also topped the ACC in second-team and third-team honorees.

The Seminoles lead the nation in opponent completion percentage, pass breakups, passes defended and fewest turnovers lost, are second in passing efficiency defense, third in sacks, fourth in passing touchdowns allowed and third-down defense, fifth in turnover margin and net punting and sixth in scoring defense.

FSU leads the ACC in scoring offense at (37.0 points per game) and scoring defense (15.9 points).

Norvell is a Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year finalist for the second time in his career after also earning the distinction following the 2019 season when he led Memphis to a 12-1 record, the AAC championship and an appearance in the Cotton Bowl. This year’s winner will be announced January 10.

Florida State will play Georgia on Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. (ESPN) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The game will air on ESPN.