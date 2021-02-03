Florida State football coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media Wednesday about the signing of WR Destyn Hill, the 2021 recruiting class overall, how things are going with the returning players this offseason and more.

Here are some highlights:

- Generally speaking on the class: "Great football players, tremendous young men."

- Remaining targets: "Potential for a couple more additions, we're excited about those possibilities."

- On Rivals250 WR Destyn Hill: "Deep play threat, great route runner, very smooth in all of his actions, he has great hands." Also notes his play without the ball in his hands, doing "the dirty work."

- On WR class: "We hit an absolute home run at that position"

