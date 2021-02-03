The addition of Hill caps off a very impressive class of wide receivers, which includes three talented high school prospects and one proven college transfer.

Rivals250 wide receiver Destyn Hill , who has been considered a strong Seminole lean for nearly a year, finally announced Wednesday morning that he is indeed signing with FSU. He confirmed his decision during an event at Edna Karr High School.

Even on what is expected to be a quiet National Signing Day, the Florida State football team still celebrated some long-awaited fireworks.

When Hill didn't sign with the 'Noles during the December early signing period, there were questions about whether he might have a change of heart and end up signing with Alabama, Florida or one of the many other schools in hot pursuit.

In the end, the wait was well worth it for the Seminoles.

Hill joins fellow high school signees Joshua Burrell and Malik McClain, as well as former Kansas standout Andrew Parchment, in helping reshape the Seminoles' wide receiver position.

Burrell and McClain enrolled at Florida State in January and will take part in spring practice. Parchment is not yet enrolled at Florida State but is expected to join the program as a graduate transfer during the summer.

While Hill ended up where many expected in the beginning, his recruitment featured a few twists and turns. The four-star wideout actually seemed to start trending toward rival Florida this past fall, as the Gators enjoyed a record-breaking season on offense.

But the Seminoles quickly regained his affection, thanks in no small part to his relationship with recruiting coordinator David Johnson, receivers coach Ron Dugans and the rest of the offensive staff.

"Actually, 'Coach YAC' (Johnson), he's like family to me," Hill said last spring when he came to Tallahassee on a visit. "Then with Coach Dugans, he shows a lot of energy, and I can tell they really want me."

