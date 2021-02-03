Warchant - Florida State lands Rivals250 WR Destyn Hill

Destyn Hill fell in love with Florida State at the beginning of the year and by National Signing Day, made it official. Hill, a Rivals250 wide receiver from new New Orleans powerhouse Edna Karr, signed with Florida State on Wednesday. The Seminoles edged out Alabama for Hill's signature. LSU, Florida, USC and Oklahoma were also one-time contenders for Hill. Hill took home positional MVP honors at the Rivals Camp Series stop in New Orleans this past March, which followed his second visit out to Tallahassee, Fla. Mike Norvell recruited both Hill and several of his teammates as the head coach of Memphis before arriving at Florida State. David Johnson, the Seminoles’ running backs coach, is a native of New Orleans and extended Hill his first offer as an assistant for Tennessee a few years back. "I really feel comfortable with them sitting at the top spot," Pazon told Rivals as he narrowed his list of contenders down earlier this year. "Coach Norvell calls the plays and when I went to the practice, he was on the receivers like he's the position coach. I was really feeling that. He's the play-caller and he interacts with the receivers at practice, so that'll be better for me in the long run."

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"I was able to go on visits early on and took some unofficial visits, but it took me so long (to make a decision) because I was waiting for official visits. Unfortunately, we couldn't get it, so I trusted my guy from those visits and made my decision." "I have a really great relationship with Coach Dave (Johnson) from New Orleans. That's family and we have great bond. I also have a great relationship with Coach (Mike) Norvell. I trust that he needs to make the program better." "I know at Florida State, it's a possibility I can be one of the main players as a freshman. It's about building a legacy to me. I'm up for the challenge to change a whole program. Coach Norvell tells me I'm the missing piece. He wants to get the ship rolling with me and for me to be the face of this 2021 recruiting class. I liked the idea of that."

RIVALS REACTION