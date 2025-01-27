Monday's recruiting notes: Latest offers, in-school visits, updates

FSU coaches are back on the road this week making in-school and in-home visits with prospects across the state and country. Here is a look at the latest prospects FSU has offered over the last two days. We also have information on who the FSU staff made in-schools visits with and other updates regarding key FSU prospects from the 2026, 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes.

Offers extended on Sunday and Monday

Rankins was offered while new FSU defensive line coach Terrance Knighton was making an in-school visit to Southwest DeKalb High. He is ranked by Rivals as the 19th-best DT prospect in the 2026 recruiting class. His list of offers includes Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Pitt, South Carolina and Tennessee among others.

Eberhart was offered by FSU on Sunday night. He is ranked as a three-star prospect and has an offer list that includes Nebraska. That means at least one of FSU's new defensive assistant coaches — Tony White, Evan Cooper or Terrance Knighton, if not all — have a previous relationship with Eberhart. His offer list also includes Arkansas, BC, Illinois, Iowa, Ole Miss, Oklahoma and Tennessee. However, with four unofficial visits to Missouri, the Tigers look like the leader at this point.

McMillan was offered by FSU on Monday. His list of offers also includes Penn State, Marshall, USF and UMass.

Mubenga was offered by FSU on Sunday night. He is rated as a three-star prospect and is ranked as the 68th-best offensive tackle prospect in his class. His offer list includes Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Miami, Missouri, NC State and Stanford.

2027 offers

Other offers: Auburn, Baylor, FAU, Georgia, Kentucky, Miami, Penn State, Syracuse and Texas A&M.

Other offers: Alabama and Kentucky

2028 prospects

In-school visits on Sunday and Monday

Atkinson, who has been a priority target for FSU since he was a sophomore in high school, received an in-school visit from FSU defensive coordinator Tony White and linebackers coach John Papuchis on Sunday.

Notes: