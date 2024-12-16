Mike Norvell's revised contract explains reduction, 2026 performance bonus

Mike Norvell will earn $5,435,000 in year 6 of his deal with Florida State, an adjusted contract where the coach is taking a reduction of $4.5 million that “will be utilized to create a Program Enhancement Pool to be applied in support of the football program.”

The program is under Norvell’s direction, according to a public records request that was released on Monday.

“Decisions regarding the use of the Program Enhancement Pool funds will be made by the Employee, in consultation with the University,” according to the contract.

The amended contract includes a $750,000 “performance incentive compensation” if coach wins nine games in 2026 in the regular and postseason.

The amended contract was signed by athletics director Michael Alford and Norvell on Friday. FSU announced that Norvell would be taking a $4.5 million reduction earlier Monday, with the money going toward a Vision of Excellence initiative.