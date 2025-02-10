Mike Norvell thinks leaders are emerging among FSU's transfers, returners

“I'm not going to force anything, and that's not my position to do. I'm not going to sit here and try to force myself into a leadership role because that's not how good leaders are born. I think I'm just going do my part, try to be the best teammate I can possibly be. And if that means that brings me into a leadership role, I'm more than happy to take that on. But it's got to be natural.”

“I don't think leadership can be faked and stuff like that,” Petitbon said. “As a new guy, first thing you have to do is build trust if you want to be a leader. I was a captain at Wake Forest, and I was a leader at Wake Forest for a good amount of time, and that was in part because I built trust over such a long period of time.

It can be tough for freshmen to come in and speak up immediately in a locker room full of veterans. But it can also be a challenge for a transfer to find his voice in a new program, although the offseason and spring practices will give them a chance to pick and choose their spots.

"And so as long as we get that type of investment, you'll see those leaders emerge. But it's great. I've been really pleased.”

“Those guys are coming into a program and, yes, we know that there's limited time that they're going to be a part of Florida State,” Norvell said. “It's going to be a year. But you know what? If it's everything that you have, right, in this team, well, you only get one year. I don't care if you're a freshman, this is the only 2025 football team you're going to get. What do you want to give for this team?

He began by saying Boston College transfer quarterback Tommy Castellanos is “great” and Wake Forest transfer center Luke Petitbon is “also standing out” before broadly stating his expectation for the mindset of players.

Coach Mike Norvell discussed a variety of names when asked about leadership during his spring booster tour stop in Orlando on Saturday, beginning with a few transfers before mentioning some returning players. Norvell said he’s happy with how the Seminoles have meshed in the weight room, Tour of Duty workouts as well as off the field.

Those qualities were missing in 2024. As critical as it was for the FSU staff to flip the roster, it was about recruiting newcomers (transfers and freshmen) who could be leaders, too.

While there were myriad problems for Florida State on the field that fans and media could see on game days, there are intangibles like leadership and accountability that bind players to a team.

Leadership can take on a different meaning, too. In interviews with defensive players, Stefon Thompson was often cited as being not just knowledgeable in the 3-3-5 scheme based on his time with Tony White at Syracuse and Nebraska but also as someone who was a teacher of the scheme.

"I've been picking his brain since I got here, just trying to figure out the defense, how to make it simpler, just how to have everything click faster," Memphis transfer Elijah Herring said. "He’s most definitely been a great asset."

It’s also been a consistent talking point that players have made time to work together inside the Moore Athletic Center while hanging out away from football.

“Our bond is already so tight and our chemistry is so good,” Castellanos said. “If you don’t have a chemistry or bond off the field or outside of the locker room then you don’t really have one on the field. You have to be able to demand and respect each other and trust each other on the field.”

Norvell spoke about the Seminoles lacking an edge in 2024 and needing to find that internal fire this year, both with returning players as well as the 31 newcomers who are on campus this spring. He mentioned a few Seminoles coming off injuries in 2024 — running backs Roydell Williams and Jaylin Lucas as well as offensive lineman Richie Leonard IV — as voices of players who realized perhaps what they lost last fall but will have the opportunity to play in 2025.

“You got Roydell Williams, I think has really done a really nice job. I feel his investment in it,” Norvell said. “You look at last year we faced some unfortunate injuries with guys. Roydell missed so much of it. Jaylin Lucas missed so much. Richie Leonard, guys that that had come in, that now get another opportunity. And you feel their passion for this team. You feel the investment.

“Earl Little is a guy that I've really been pleased with. We got a bunch of our young DBs that I think got a chance to be really special players. It's just the daily buy-in and approach. Our linebacker group has got some wonderful leaders in it.”

Norvell was also encouraged by Darrell Jackson, someone who appears to be more of a quiet leader. Jackson initially entered his name in the NFL Draft before returning to FSU. Following Friday's workout, Norvell took time to share to Jackson appreciation for his mindset.

“I grabbed him afterwards, and I just told him how much I respected his work," Norvell said. "We see what Josh Farmer is doing. And you know, Josh is just going to put himself in a great position to be a top draft pick. Darrell made the choice to come back. He knows what he's fighting for. He knows what he wants this year to be for a team, for an individual. And yesterday (Friday), we found some challenging moments for him. And his leadership was extraordinary.

“Didn't say a whole lot of words, but his action and just his response. It's easy to spot 6-6, 330, but when you see a guy in a very difficult situation to what he's being asked to do, maybe because of others at times, it was such a perfect moment for our team. I grabbed him after, and I was like, ‘Man, that is what's going to make you the best defensive lineman in the country, because of the response then.’ And so when you have those situations that you try to create, anybody can stand in front of a team and give a quick speech, right? But those are the things that we need to see in the moment. And when you have those top players that are embracing that moment, where it's not always good for them, but they're getting to show how to respond to it, that can really do wonders.”

Jackson could be preparing for the NFL Draft right now with his good friend in Farmer. But after talking with defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and associate head coach Odell Haggins, Jackson changed his mind and chose to return to FSU. Undoubtedly, NIL helped sway his decision, too.

Retaining Jackson was viewed as a win for FSU's new-look three-man front, but it's already paying off as far as the tone he's set in the offseason.

"He already is like an NFL vet, it feels like to me," Nebraska transfer defensive end James Williams said. "The way he carries himself, the way he works. I think watching him and how he commands the room and commands the team really, I really feel like he’s one of the best team leaders. ...

"He’s like, 'Hey, we’re not going 2-10 again this year. We’re not going to let little mistakes add up.' "