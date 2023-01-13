Mike Norvell to tour state, Atlanta to meet boosters
Mike Norvell will tour the Sunshine State beginning with a stop in Pensacola on Feb. 13.
The Florida State football coach will be joined by athletics director Michael Alford and Seminole Boosters CEO Stephen Ponder on the 10-stop tour, which also includes an event in Atlanta and concludes in Tampa in May.
The spring tour dates:
Feb. 13 — Pensacola
Feb. 20 — Orlando (Bowden Society members)
Feb. 22 — Miami
March 27 — Tallahassee
May 4 — Atlanta
May 9 — Palm Beach (Bowden Society members)
May 10 — Fort Lauderdale
May 17 — Jacksonville (Bowden Society members)
May 18 — Panama City Beach (Bowden Society members)
May 21-22 — Tampa
