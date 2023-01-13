Mike Norvell will tour the Sunshine State beginning with a stop in Pensacola on Feb. 13.

The Florida State football coach will be joined by athletics director Michael Alford and Seminole Boosters CEO Stephen Ponder on the 10-stop tour, which also includes an event in Atlanta and concludes in Tampa in May.

The spring tour dates:

Feb. 13 — Pensacola

Feb. 20 — Orlando (Bowden Society members)

Feb. 22 — Miami

March 27 — Tallahassee

May 4 — Atlanta

May 9 — Palm Beach (Bowden Society members)

May 10 — Fort Lauderdale

May 17 — Jacksonville (Bowden Society members)

May 18 — Panama City Beach (Bowden Society members)

May 21-22 — Tampa

