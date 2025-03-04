Myles Bailey, Evan Chrest lead No. 6 FSU baseball to blowout of UNF

The Florida State baseball team started its busiest week of the regular season with a blowout.

The No. 6 Seminoles (12-0) scored early and often and dominated on the mound to run away with a 10-1 win over visiting North Florida (7-6) Tuesday night at Dick Howser Stadium to kick off a week of five home games.

After a breakthrough weekend vs. Georgetown (6 for 10 with a homer, two doubles and four RBI), freshman first baseman Myles Bailey carried that momentum over to Tuesday's game and then some, homering in two of his first three at-bats.

In the second inning, Bailey hit an opposite-field solo homer to left which may have been a bit wind-assisted. In the fifth inning, however, he again went oppo for a mammoth two-run no-doubter to left which cleared the scoreboard and traveled 437 feet.

"I felt great today," Bailey said. "I've been working on a lot of stuff with the coaches this week and last week and I'm starting to see it show up in the game."

He says he didn't get all of that second homer, saying it was "a little off the end (of the bat)."

Bailey was regarded well for his power coming out of high school, but he had just one homer in his first 11 games as a Seminole. His two homers vs. UNF seem to be signaling that he's finding his power footing as conference play nears for the Seminoles.

"There's probably a lot of pressure to that," Jarrett said of Bailey. "I did think about when that happened because he's waited his whole life to play here."

Added Bailey, "I told a bunch of people that once I got the first (homer), it was going to start coming from there."