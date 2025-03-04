Myles Bailey, Evan Chrest lead No. 6 FSU baseball to blowout of UNF

The Florida State baseball team started its busiest week of the regular season with a blowout.
The No. 6 Seminoles (12-0) scored early and often and dominated on the mound to run away with a 10-1 win over visiting North Florida (7-6) Tuesday night at Dick Howser Stadium to kick off a week of five home games.
After a breakthrough weekend vs. Georgetown (6 for 10 with a homer, two doubles and four RBI), freshman first baseman Myles Bailey carried that momentum over to Tuesday's game and then some, homering in two of his first three at-bats.
In the second inning, Bailey hit an opposite-field solo homer to left which may have been a bit wind-assisted. In the fifth inning, however, he again went oppo for a mammoth two-run no-doubter to left which cleared the scoreboard and traveled 437 feet.
"I felt great today," Bailey said. "I've been working on a lot of stuff with the coaches this week and last week and I'm starting to see it show up in the game."
He says he didn't get all of that second homer, saying it was "a little off the end (of the bat)."
Bailey was regarded well for his power coming out of high school, but he had just one homer in his first 11 games as a Seminole. His two homers vs. UNF seem to be signaling that he's finding his power footing as conference play nears for the Seminoles.
"There's probably a lot of pressure to that," Jarrett said of Bailey. "I did think about when that happened because he's waited his whole life to play here."
Added Bailey, "I told a bunch of people that once I got the first (homer), it was going to start coming from there."
The Seminoles scored runs in six of their eight innings at the plate Tuesday, taking a 2-0 lead after one inning and a 4-1 lead through two innings. They finished with 13 hits and five different Seminoles had two hits, with BJ GIbson, Gage Harrelson, Alex Lodise and Drew Faurot joining Bailey.
Lodise also made an exceptional defensive play in the sixth inning, going into left field to field a ball in the hole before making a leaping throw to first in time to retire the batter.
"Lodise's play, it reminded me of Derek Jeter. I had a great angle of that and off the bat, I thought (third baseman Cal) Fisher may get to it. That's how far Lodise was in the hole," Jarrett said of the play. "The athleticism and body awareness to pull that off, there aren't many people in the game who have ever been able to do that."
After his first two FSU starts came in road games, Jacksonville transfer Evan Chrest got to make his first start at Howser Tuesday vs. UNF. He allowed some traffic early on and was tagged for a run in the second inning on a two-out double by Mitchell Collins.
From there, though, the junior righty settled in quite well, retiring nine of the final 10 and 13 of the final 15 batters he faced. He allowed one run on four hits over six innings with three strikeouts and a walk, lowering his ERA to 2.87.
"The first two innings I felt like weren't my best," Chrest said. "So I went down to the dugout, told myself I have to be better and just tried to be who I am."
Connor Hults replaced Chrest in the seventh and worked two scoreless innings, getting out of a jam in the eighth with a double play. Then Joe Charles worked a 1-2-3 ninth to finish the victory.
FSU's pitching staff allowed just four hits vs. the Ospreys with six strikeouts to two walks.
Up Next
FSU is playing a second midweek game Wednesday at 4 p.m. vs. Bethune-Cookman. Jarrett declined to name a starting pitcher for the game when asked after Tuesday's win, saying he needs to discuss it with FSU pitching coach Micah Posey.