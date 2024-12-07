NC State outlasts FSU, ironman efforts from Watkins, Ewin in overtime

(Photo by FSU athletics)

Florida State ran out of gas on the road, in its first ACC game of the year and in overtime. NC State shot 51 percent from the floor, made 3-pointers when it counted and held off a worn-out Florida State 84-74 in overtime on Saturday. FSU (7-3) had won 14 straight overtime games, although this was the program’s first in more than a calendar year. Jamir Watkins scored 24 points, shooting 16 of 17 from the free-throw line, while Malique Ewin scored a season-high 23 points and played 34 minutes before fouling out in the second half. The Seminoles played their first ACC game of 2024-25, although there won't be another one for a few weeks. "We can come back from this (in ACC play)," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. "I’m just concerned that we have to get better. And we have to get better quick." Here are some takeaways from the game:

Ewin plays ironman minutes

Ewin is a big man who can log heavy minutes. He has played 31 minutes in losses to Florida and LSU. On Saturday, he rarely left the court — until he needed a massage gun to keep him going. Ewin scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half. He was quite efficient on a variety of shots, going 11 of 14 from the floor and pulled down nine rebounds in 34 minutes. While only credited with one assist, his court vision impresses and he set up teammates with precise passes. The junior-college transfer was noticeably, and understandably, gassed late in the game. Ewin needed a massage gun during an FSU timeout to keep his leg from cramping. It was an ironman effort, although his presence was missed in overtime.

Watkins strikes at line, misses from floor

Watkins was 4 of 13 from the floor and made 16 of 17 shots from the free-throw line in 39 minutes. He almost singlehandedly kept FSU in the game early with 15 of the team’s 33 first-half points. As much as he contributed early, Watkins struggled from the floor in the second half and overtime. In the second half, he was 0 for 4 from the floor. In overtime, Watkins was just 1 for 4 as he took half of FSU’s eight shots.

Not enough supporting cast

The other Seminoles shot just 8 of 27 from the floor. Daquan Davis had a few moments, scoring 11 points on 3 of 8 shooting. But Taylor Bol Bowen was in early foul trouble, finishing with just five points and five rebounds in 23 minutes. Justin Thomas had five points. Jerry Deng was 1 for 5 from the floor and had only four points. "You can’t hang your hat on two players," Hamilton said. "… That’s very disappointing." The team had just seven assists against 13 turnovers (Watkins had five). NC State had 21 points off FSU’s turnovers.

Hit and miss

FSU was nearly automatic at the free-throw line, making 25 of 29 shots (86.2 percent). This was a major bright spot for a team that was shooting 68.8 percent from the line coming into this game. But the Seminoles couldn’t buy a 3-pointer, shooting 3 of 16 (18.8 percent). They were 2 of 7 from deep in the second half and 0 for 4 in overtime from beyond the arc. FSU came into the game shooting 31.3 percent from 3-point range.

Up next