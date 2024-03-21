FSU has made the trip to Austin, Texas, for Friday's first-round NCAA Tournament game. The team will practice this afternoon. Coach Brooke Wyckoff as well as Ta'Niya Latson and Makayla Timpson will meet with the media later today and we'll add some quotes from their press conference.

Records: Florida State (23-10, 12-6 ACC), Alabama (23-9, 10-6 SEC)

Time / TV: Friday at 5:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Common opponents: There are six teams that FSU and Alabama have both played this season. Alabama defeated Louisville 78-73 on a neutral site (Katy, Texas) in November, while FSU lost at Louisville 70-55 in February. The Crimson Tide lost at Syracuse 79-73 in November, while FSU split with a loss at Syracuse in January 79-73 but winning in the ACC quarterfinals 78-65 on March 8. Alabama defeated Jacksonville at home 99-61 in December, while FSU knocked off Jacksonville 99-73. Alabama lost a home game to Arkansas 77-59 on Jan. 14, then defeated Arkansas 86-70 on the road. FSU lost to Arkansas in a home game 71-58 on Nov. 30. Alabama defeated Tennessee 72-56 in Tuscaloosa in February, but lost to Tennessee in the SEC Tournament 83-61 on March 8. FSU stunned Tennessee 92-91 in November. And Alabama defeated Florida 76-73 in Tuscaloosa in February, while FSU edged Florida 79-75 on the road in November.

History lesson: FSU is in the NCAA Tournament for an 11th straight season and the 18th time in the last 19 seasons. The Seminoles have dropped three straight first-round games in the NCAA Tournament … Alabama will make its second straight trip to the NCAA Tournament and 13th overall … FSU and Alabama are knotted 5-5 in the all-time series but they haven’t played since Nov. 2010, an FSU win. … Alabama made a run to the Final Four in 1994.

FSU’s top players: Makayla Timpson (who is 6-foot-2) has set the school record for double-doubles with 17. She also has tied the school record for most blocked shots (84) and is three rebounds away from a single-season school record (Adut Bulgak had 332 in 2014-15). … 5-8 Ta’Niya Latson has scored 20 or more points in 18 games this season. She is 31 points away from an FSU single-season record, which is held by Sue Galkantas (710). … 5-4 O’Mariah Gordon has scored in double figures in 27 games and was second in the ACC with a 2.1-to-1 assist/turnover ratio.

Alabama’s top players: 6-foot Sarah Ashlee Barker (17.2 points, 6.4 rebounds) leads the team. 6-foot Aaliya Nye (14 points), 5-8 Jessica Timmons (11.2 points) and 5-8 Loyal McQueen (9.6 points, 3.1 assists) and 6-4 Essence Cody (7.9 points, 6.3 rebounds) leads a balanced scoring attack.

Matchups to watch: Barker was a first-team All-SEC pick and could be a tough assignment for FSU’s top defensive guard, Sara Bejedi. Timpson vs. Cody should be fun, although the FSU junior has an edge in experience. Cody was selected to the All-SEC freshman team.

Noteworthy: Latson and Cody played on the same AAU team. … Timmons is a familiar face, having played at NC State prior to her transfer to Alabama.

FSU’s coach: Brooke Wyckoff coached FSU in the COVID season as well as the last two years, where she is 56-29.

Alabama’s coach: Kristy Curry is in her 11th season at Alabama (196-152). She will make her 12th trip to the NCAA Tournament, following trips with Purdue (2000-06) and Texas Tech (2011 and 2013).