EA Sports delivered quite the buzz on Thursday with a 90-second trailer announcing that its College Football 25 video game would return after an absence of more than a decade.

Florida State’s uniform was briefly promoted in the video, and school officials have been working with EA Sports since 2021 by sending more than 1,000 photos of Doak Campbell Stadium to be used by the game’s developers.

College Football 25 will have the look and feel of a game inside Doak, featuring players on the 2024 roster, a variety of uniform and helmet combinations, music from the Marching Chiefs (yes, including the fight song) as well as Osceola riding Renegade. Visuals of Doak will be a few years old, but FSU will have the opportunity to send new photos once the renovation is complete in August 2025.

FSU players will have the chance to opt-in on a contract through EA Sports to have their name and likeness included in the game, which will also feature players’ headshots. The compensation for individual players is not yet known. FSU will also earn compensation for participating.

EA Sports’ trailer played into the game’s absence and the long-awaited release of the new version with a “Yeah, it’s really happening” message on Thursday. The last version of the game was produced in 2013, and FSU fans never got a cover of the 2015 game with quarterback Jameis Winston.

More details are expected in the coming months ahead of what EA Sports calls a “full reveal in May” and the potential the game will be available to purchase on PS5 and Xbox systems in June.

Discuss this story on the Osceola Village