Obviously, Tate Rodemaker is a major storyline entering Saturday's Florida State-Florida game in Gainesville.

The Florida State backup quarterback is taking over as QB1 on a team that is two weeks away from a College Football Playoff berth after Jordan Travis' serious leg injury he suffered last week.

And while Rodemaker is certainly being discussed more, he's not the only backup quarterback who will be taking over as the starter Saturday night in the Swamp (7 p.m. on ESPN).

The Gators (5-6, 3-5 SEC) will also enter the game with a backup quarterback in Max Brown after Graham Mertz suffered a nondisplaced fracture in his collarbone during last week's loss at Missouri.

Brown may not have the same stakes as Rodemaker is inheriting in his new role. However, there is plenty on the line this season, with UF needing an upset win over the Seminoles to become bowl-eligible.

"I think ultimately we just have to play a brand of football relative to Max and his experience, what he knows and what he has confidence in," UF coach Billy Napier said at his Monday press conference. "I think we still have to feature the players that we know are important each week but ultimately every offense that I have ever been a part of starts with what the quarterback can do well. That will be part of the plan, no different than they (FSU) are going to be going through. Same dynamics."

Like Rodemaker, Brown took over midway through last week's game at Missouri after the starting quarterback went down with an injury. Unlike Rodemaker, though, he took over in the second half and was unable to lead the Gators to a road win.

In the losing effort, though, Brown showed some promise. It was the first non-garbage-time action of the redshirt freshman's career, but he completed 4 of 5 passes for 56 yards and carried the ball four times for 27 yards against the No. 9 team in the country.

"Coming in later in the game, he did some good things, was efficient with the ball, showed off athleticism and speed as a ball carrier," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. "It's a guy that's been in their system for a couple years and obviously he's getting his shot."