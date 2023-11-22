New Florida QB Max Brown presents tough-to-scout challenge for FSU defense
Obviously, Tate Rodemaker is a major storyline entering Saturday's Florida State-Florida game in Gainesville.
The Florida State backup quarterback is taking over as QB1 on a team that is two weeks away from a College Football Playoff berth after Jordan Travis' serious leg injury he suffered last week.
And while Rodemaker is certainly being discussed more, he's not the only backup quarterback who will be taking over as the starter Saturday night in the Swamp (7 p.m. on ESPN).
The Gators (5-6, 3-5 SEC) will also enter the game with a backup quarterback in Max Brown after Graham Mertz suffered a nondisplaced fracture in his collarbone during last week's loss at Missouri.
Brown may not have the same stakes as Rodemaker is inheriting in his new role. However, there is plenty on the line this season, with UF needing an upset win over the Seminoles to become bowl-eligible.
"I think ultimately we just have to play a brand of football relative to Max and his experience, what he knows and what he has confidence in," UF coach Billy Napier said at his Monday press conference. "I think we still have to feature the players that we know are important each week but ultimately every offense that I have ever been a part of starts with what the quarterback can do well. That will be part of the plan, no different than they (FSU) are going to be going through. Same dynamics."
Like Rodemaker, Brown took over midway through last week's game at Missouri after the starting quarterback went down with an injury. Unlike Rodemaker, though, he took over in the second half and was unable to lead the Gators to a road win.
In the losing effort, though, Brown showed some promise. It was the first non-garbage-time action of the redshirt freshman's career, but he completed 4 of 5 passes for 56 yards and carried the ball four times for 27 yards against the No. 9 team in the country.
"Coming in later in the game, he did some good things, was efficient with the ball, showed off athleticism and speed as a ball carrier," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. "It's a guy that's been in their system for a couple years and obviously he's getting his shot."
What Brown lacks for in experience — he's appeared in five college games and will make his first career start Saturday — he makes up for in athleticism. On a drive that led to a go-ahead field goal with less than two minutes left, the Tulsa, Okla., native took off for a 27-yard run on a third-and-3, showing some impressive speed that UF's starting quarterback does not possess.
"The third-and-3 keeper for 20-plus yards got my attention really quick," FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said.
Brown's relative lack of experience, with only 12 career pass attempts at the collegiate level, forces Fuller to get a bit creative when diving deeper on the challenges the new UF quarterback could present Saturday night.
"Redshirt freshmen, we’ll look at their high school film. Because the traits of the player are still the traits of the player," Fuller said. "Now how they perform those traits within the scheme, within the environment they’re put in, that’s the uncalculated thing that you have to measure."
What should certainly help Brown's comfortability in his first career start is the talent he'll have around him on offense. The Gators have a pair of running backs in Montrell Johnson Jr. and Trevor Etienne, who have each ran for 710 yards and a combined 12 rushing touchdowns so far this season. They also have a wide receiver in Ricky Pearsall who is approaching a 1,000-yard season and a freshman wideout in Eugene Wilson who has 502 yards and a team-high six touchdown catches entering the regular-season finale.
While UF will be introducing a new quarterback, it has scored 30-plus points in its last three games and five of its last six. Depending on how the game plan is constructed around a new starter leading the attack, it could be one of the tougher challenges for an FSU defense which has not yet allowed 30 points in a game this season.
"An offense that has really good playmakers, they've got probably the best receivers that we've gone against or a couple in that world. I think a couple guys at LSU are pretty good, too. They're in that spectrum," Norvell said of UF's offense. "A couple NFL running backs. They're big up front. It's an offense that you see that they've been doing a good job here these last four or five weeks putting points on the board."
