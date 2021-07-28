New FSU commit Daughtry Richardson opens up: 'Feels so good to be a 'Nole'

When we spoke, Richardson was still extremely excited about his announcement. But the offensive tackle prospect explained that he actually silently committed to the Seminoles' coaches last month. He also discussed what impresses him about OL coach Alex Atkins and FSU head coach Mike Norvell, which other prospects he talks with frequently, how hard he's recruiting teammate Wesley Bissainthe and more.

Warchant caught up with Richardson this week to learn more about his decision and find out why he chose the Seminoles over finalists Miami and Kentucky.

Q: Well Daughtry, I'm sure Sunday was a pretty crazy day for you. What was it like finally announcing your commitment to FSU?

A: Oh man, it just feels so good to be a 'Nole and tell everyone where I'm going. I loved it all. Had a few problems with the Instagram Live because the music in the background was copyrighted, so I wanted to be careful. So I wanted to take care of that. Everything went really good though, and I'm so excited to be a 'Nole.

Q: How did FSU's coaching staff, especially head coach Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Alex Atkins, react when you told them the news?

A: Coach Atkins and Coach Norvell knew I was committing before Sunday. They kept texting me, "I can't wait for you to announce." Then after my Instagram Live announcement, they called me again and were screaming, "Let's go!" He was filled with so much excitement. I told Coach Norvell I'm ready to be a 'Nole. I love the way he coaches and the way he relates to his players.

Q: So they knew for awhile? When did you actually let them know you were committing?

A: I told them I was coming when I took my official visit to Florida State [in June]. It was a silent commitment, and I didn't tell anyone. Even my family didn't know before I announced on Sunday. They thought it was Kentucky or Miami.

I would say on that visit, it was the coaching staff [that made the biggest impact]. You felt the family everywhere you went. I really did not want to leave the visit at all. I wanted more and more. It was the staff that made me feel like family, and it was more than just football. It was everything.

Q: I'm sure some of the players had a role in making you feel that way as well. Who were some of the guys you connected with?

A: Maurice Smith played at [Miami] Central, so he was the guy for me. He understood what it's like to play at Central and at Florida State. We have talked for so long about everything, so I knew before I even visited. Then I also talked with [Devontay] Love-Taylor -- basically the entire offensive line was telling me great things about Coach Atkins. So seeing that for yourself with guys already there said a lot.

Q: I talk with a lot of OL recruits who say Coach Atkins is really fun to be around but that he flips a switch and is no-nonsense on the field. Did you get a sense of that?

A: Yes sir. Absolutely. When he gets on the field he's straight business, and it's time to clock in, and that's his job. Off the field he's a different guy, where it's loose and you can talk with him about anything without being judged. Coach Atkins' thing is it's always bigger than football when it comes to developing us as men. But when we step on the field, it's time to work and get right.

Q: Let's talk about your game, Daughtry. What are some things you've been working on and in what ways has he already helped you out?

A: I would say the biggest and main thing was my hand placement. He addressed that very quickly and the ways I can fix it. He said I already have the feet and the speed, but we have to fix that. I was shooting my hands in the wrong place on my blocks. I knew my hand placement was off, but he then addressed it and he said, "Let's fix it," and we have. So it's made a big difference in my blocking.

Q: Coach Atkins has been recruiting you for a while now. How has that relationship progressed?

A: The first time I sat in his office was as a sophomore, and I was 230 pounds and I was kind of small. He told me if I get my grades right, because at that point I was having trouble in school, and do everything to get myself ready with my game, he will offer me. I did all those things, showed him and he offered me as a junior. That meant a lot because he kept his word. Honest from the start. No matter good or bad, he was always honest. He didn't feed me no dreams that would not come true or smoke and mirrors. That's how he always kept it. That was a huge part of my decision.

Q: I know this isn't a secret, but you are very close to fellow OL commit Qaeshon Sapp. Tell me about your relationship with the offensive commits or Sapp in general.

A: Of course we talk. I already knew Qaeshon was committing to FSU before he announced. I already talked with him, and then I told him I'm locked in with Florida State. I told him I'm going to be right beside you and you will see on Sunday. We are going to be "dogs" in our class. The bond with Qaeshon is a brother-type bond for me.

Q: Going back to your decision, what are some things that stood out to you about FSU compared to other schools?

A: The coaching staff is so young. They have an ambition and they are so hungry, and they aren't going to fail at all. Then also the Coach Norvell effect felt so great. His ability to relate to players is unmatched. He has a fully open-door policy in talking with him. You aren't going through secretaries or other people. He's always there for you. I paid attention to that. He relates to his player so well. He always has energy. It doesn't matter if it's a small talk or something easy, he's going to bring that energy. And I love it so much.

Q: What's the funniest thing he's ever said to you?

A: It was like 8 in the morning for my official visit, and he kept screaming my name as I came down the elevator. Just kept yelling my name and then ran up to me and gave me a big hug. It means everything, and it means he cares about his players. He wants to develop you as a man -- get our degrees and get ready for our lifetime.

Q: So what was your family's reaction since you are originally from Tallahassee?

A: They were excited because that's where they wanted me to go, but also at the same time they knew this was my decision. And if FSU wasn't the place, they understood that.

Q: You are planning to enroll early at Florida State. How do you think that will benefit you?

A: I'll be with the big dogs and learn with everyone and go in there and heavily compete. It increases my chances of getting on the field early and being prepared for everything. Eating, nutrition and the strength and conditioning.

Q: Shortly after you committed Sunday, another South Florida recruit, Daniel Lyons, also committed. Did you know that was going to happen? And what is it about FSU that is attracting some more players from South Florida?

A: No, I didn't know that at all. It shocked me for real. I was surprised. I was like, "Let's go!" That's really good.

I would say one of the big reasons they are doing so well in South Florida is FSU already has some South Florida guys in their program and they are coming back from FSU and telling us about the 'Noles. Maurice Smith came back over and he was real about everything. He told me clearly it's not going to be easy. There's a lot of hard work, but the culture is good and it's a big family. They are getting after it. It felt good hearing that, because I know they are going to do the same for me.

The other high school recruits see what they are building [at FSU]. They see this recruiting class we are building, and it's going to be dangerous. The speed, strength, the O-line we are getting. We are straight dogs. It's the mentality we all have as commits. We are going to dream big, and we are going to accomplish those dreams. Everyone is going to be held to that standard.

Q: You obviously have another player on your team that FSU really wants in linebacker Wesley Bissainthe. Tell me about how that's going and how hard you are pushing for that guy.

A: Wesley! No doubt. I want Wesley with me at FSU, and I'm not going to stop until I get him. Wesley really loves the linebackers coach, Chris Marve. He mentions that a lot. That's the guy he has the connection with so much. There's no doubt he's quite high on FSU. I want Wesley -- that's my main target. He is so explosive. Seeing him smash guys in practice makes you want him more.

Q: What are your thoughts about the big upcoming season opener against Notre Dame? I know that you will be there. What will you be looking for?

A: I will certainly be watching the offensive line. I want to see that group improve, but I know Coach Atkins is going to take care of that. I want to see them to do a lot. My expectations for that game are very high. I'll be at the Notre Dame and Miami games.

Q: This FSU recruiting class is now ranked in the Top 5, and you're the fifth offensive line commit. How good can this class be?

A: This class is going to be great. We are going to hold everyone in this class to standards. No matter if you are a five-star or not. That's the standard and the 'Nole way. I talk with A.J. Duffy some. He's a gunslinger and a really good one. When we are talking, it's about keeping everyone together and adding to this class.

Q: Is there anything else that attracted you to FSU that we haven't discussed?

A: The graphics program. I want to major in video game designing. That program is off the wall, and that's what I would like to do. ... I actually talked with the professor on my official visit, and he showed me all the equipment, computers and tools they use. Everything. It was really nice and made me like it even more.

Q: Do you have a final message for 'Nole Nation, Daughtry?

A: 'Nole nation, we are back.