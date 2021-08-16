Warchant TV: Norvell sees new options at LB, an X-factor on FSU defense

Florida State returned to practice on Monday after a day off Sunday following Saturday's scrimmage. Head coach Mike Norvell shared some of his takeaways after watching film.

- Singled out the play at linebacker from Kalen DeLoach and D.J. Lundy. Says DeLoach plays fast and has transitioned to the inside this offseason.

- On QBs: Both top competitors (McKenzie Milton and Jordan Travis) have done a really nice job, had explosive plays; would like to see more situational efficiency.

- Continued contributions from RB Treshaun Ward, a player who has a "skill set that can make him special." And discusses a defensive lineman who could be an "X-factor" this season.

*More updates from interviews Monday with Norvell and players

Florida State will continue preseason camp with practice on Tuesday morning.

