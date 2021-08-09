New FSU WR Parchment 'getting coached very hard' and loving every minute

Grad transfer wide receiver Andrew Parchment is getting a crash course in what the standard at Florida State is going to be under head coach Mike Norvell. The former Kansas star, who is vying for a starting role with the Seminoles, has been hearing from receivers coach Ron Dugans and Norvell after seemingly every single play he's involved in. During the first three practices of his FSU career, it's obvious they want more from him. Not that he's done poorly -- he has made some exceptional catches so far and even had a pretty touchdown catch in red-zone drills on Monday -- but they know he could be a big part of the Florida State offense in 2021. "I'm getting coached very hard by Coach Norvell and Coach Dugans," Parchment said after Monday's early practice. "It's the most I've ever been coached on details. So, I feel like it's not only going to help me, but help the rest of the team as well." *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***

Andrew Parchment said he's never been coached harder than he has been during the first three days of FSU camp. (Gene Williams)

Parchment's first practice at FSU was with the newcomers and freshmen in Saturday's second session. Since then, however, he has been working with the veterans. The South Florida native is a "super senior," meaning he is getting to replay his senior season due to COVID-19 interruptions, and he has more experience than any other receiver on the FSU roster. *ALSO SEE: Updates and interviews from Monday's practices During his junior year at Kansas, he caught 65 passes for 831 yards and seven touchdowns. He had four 100-yard games. Still, even with all of his previous success, Parchment says he appreciates the extra coaching and attention he's getting from Dugans and Norvell. "No matter if you're a senior or a super senior like myself or a freshman, I feel like you can always gain knowledge," Parchment said. "I'm getting myself better every single day. So, I'm excited. ... "I know Coach Norvell wants the best for me. So, I'm buying into what he's saying." Parchment was asked if he could tell, through three days of practice, that Norvell was a receiver in college. He smiled immediately. "Yeah, most definitely," Parchment said. "This is the first time I've ever had a head coach come into the receivers room and actually demonstrate what he wants from us. So, I feel like I made the right decision to come here to Florida State. And I'm excited to continue to grow every single day."