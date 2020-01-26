Despite growing up a fan of Florida State and having a father who starred for the Seminoles, Jennings seemed to be losing interest in FSU during the final months of the former coaching regime.

When new head coach Mike Norvell was brought on board in December, the four-star linebacker decided to give the Seminoles another chance. And it appears that FSU made the most of that opportunity on Saturday.

"This was definitely the best [visit] that I’ve had," the son of former FSU standout Bradley "Monster" Jennings said. "It was a great experience. The coaching staff, a new environment. I just liked it, and I liked their perspective."

Jennings, who is the nation's No. 3-ranked inside linebacker, said he already liked Norvell's approach since taking over. But he seemed especially impressed by his interactions with Marve, who was recently hired away from Mississippi State.

Among other things, he said he really liked the plan Marve laid out for his linebackers.

"He was very energetic," the Jacksonville product said. "I just like his attitude toward the game and his perspective on everything -- from FSU to coaching. FSU is definitely among the top of my list. They’re definitely one of the top schools on my list with Clemson, Ohio State, Wisconsin, a lot of them right now."

Jennings also mentioned that a decision could come at anytime.

