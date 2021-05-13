The Florida State football team has been aggressive in using the transfer portal to address its needs this offseason, and Florida native and Kansas transfer Andrew Parchment is the latest to arrive in Tallahassee.

The former All-Big 12 wide receiver discusses the draw to the Mike Norvell offense and the importance of a strong quarterback room. Parchment spent the previous two seasons at Kansas, appearing in 20 games with 19 starts, where he totaled 1,028 yards and nine touchdowns on 89 catches.

*ALSO SEE PREVIOUS FEATURE: Curtain Call: FSU grad transfer Parchment determined to go out on top

