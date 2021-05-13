 Transfer Parchment arrives at FSU focused on producing for Norvell offense
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-13 09:54:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Warchant TV: New playmaker Parchment discusses journey to FSU

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant
Director of Digital Media
@AslanHodges

The Florida State football team has been aggressive in using the transfer portal to address its needs this offseason, and Florida native and Kansas transfer Andrew Parchment is the latest to arrive in Tallahassee.

The former All-Big 12 wide receiver discusses the draw to the Mike Norvell offense and the importance of a strong quarterback room. Parchment spent the previous two seasons at Kansas, appearing in 20 games with 19 starts, where he totaled 1,028 yards and nine touchdowns on 89 catches.

*ALSO SEE PREVIOUS FEATURE: Curtain Call: FSU grad transfer Parchment determined to go out on top

***Don't miss out on our great sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!***

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State sports fans in the Tribal Council

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwOTciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Zsb3JpZGFzdGF0ZS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3MvbmV3ZXN0LW5vbGVzLXBsYXltYWtlci1wYXJjaG1lbnQt ZGlzY3Vzc2VzLWpvdXJuZXktdG8tZnN1IgogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigp IHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0 IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlw dCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2 ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRo ZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNv bS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZv cmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxp bWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2Mx PTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmZsb3JpZGFzdGF0ZS5y aXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRm5ld2VzdC1ub2xlcy1wbGF5bWFrZXItcGFy Y2htZW50LWRpc2N1c3Nlcy1qb3VybmV5LXRvLWZzdSZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMDk3 JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBF bmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==