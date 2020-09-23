NFL 'Noles: How former FSU football players fared in Week 2
Running back Dalvin Cook carried the ball 14 times for 63 yards, caught two passes and scored a touchdown with a two-point conversion during the Minnesota Vikings' loss to Indianapolis on Sunday.
Here is a complete list of every former Florida State football player in the NFL and how they performed in Week 2 of the 2020 season.
|Player
|Pos.
|Team
|Week 2 Stats
|
Brian Burns
|
DE
|
Carolina
|
4 solo tackles, 2 TFL in 31-17 loss to Tampa Bay
|
Mario Edwards
|
DE
|
Chicago
|
No stats in 8 snaps in 17-13 win over NY Giants
|
Eddie Goldman
|
DT
|
Chicago
|
Opted out of 2020 season
|
Bobby Hart
|
OL
|
Cincinnati
|
Started at guard in 35-30 loss to Cleveland
|
Jacques Patrick
|
RB
|
Cincinnati
|
On practice squad
|
Auden Tate
|
WR
|
Cincinnati
|
No stats in loss to Cleveland
|
Cameron Erving
|
OL
|
Dallas
|
DNP in 40-39 win over Atlanta
|
Trey Marshall
|
S
|
Denver
|
No stats in 24 snaps of 26-21 loss to Pittsburgh
|
DeMarcus Walker
|
DE
|
Denver
|
No stats in 4 snaps vs. Pittsburgh; sustained calf injury
|
Christian Jones
|
LB
|
Detroit
|
5 solo tackles, 1 PBU in 42-21 loss to Green Bay
|
Stanford Samuels III
|
CB
|
Green Bay
|
On practice squad
|
Rod Johnson
|
OL
|
Houston
|
Played 3 snaps in 33-16 loss to Baltimore
|
Xavier Rhodes
|
CB
|
Indianapolis
|
1 PBU in 28-11 win over Minnesota
|
Tim Jernigan
|
DL
|
Jacksonville
|
2 tackles in 33-30 loss to Tennessee
|
Chris Thompson
|
RB
|
Jacksonville
|
3-20 receiving, 2-7 rushing, 1 TD in loss to Tennessee
|
Derrick Nnadi
|
DL
|
Kansas City
|
1 solo tackles, 8 assists in 23-20 win over LA Chargers
|
Derwin James
|
DB
|
LA Chargers
|
Injured, out for season
|
Cam Akers
|
RB
|
LA Rams
|
3-13 rushing in 37-19 win over Philly; sustained rib injury
|
Jalen Ramsey
|
CB
|
LA Rams
|
1 tackle in win over Philly
|
Rodney Hudson
|
C
|
Las Vegas
|
Started in 34-24 win over New Orleans
|
Lamarcus Joyner
|
DB
|
Las Vegas
|
6 solo tackles in win over New Orleans
|
Nick O'Leary
|
TE
|
Las Vegas
|
On non-football illness/injury reserve list
|
Dalvin Cook
|
RB
|
Minnesota
|
14-63 rushing, 2-8 receiving, 1 TD, 2-pt conversion in 28-11 loss to Indianapolis
|
Terrence Brooks
|
S
|
New England
|
1 tackle in 35-30 loss to Seattle
|
Ryan Izzo
|
TE
|
New England
|
2-19 receiving in loss to Seattle
|
Derrick Kelly II
|
OL
|
New Orleans
|
4 snaps in 34-24 loss to Las Vegas
|
P.J. Williams
|
CB
|
New Orleans
|
5 solo tackles, 2 assists, fumble recovery in loss to Las Vegas
|
Patrick Robinson
|
CB
|
New Orleans
|
1 snap in loss to Las Vegas
|
Jameis Winston
|
QB
|
New Orleans
|
DNP in loss to Las Vegas
|
Graham Gano
|
K
|
NY Giants
|
2/3 FG, 1-1 PAT in 17-13 loss to Chicago
|
Josh Sweat
|
DE
|
Philadelphia
|
2 solo tackles, 1 assist, TFL in 37-19 loss to LA Rams
|
Vince Williams
|
LB
|
Pittsburgh
|
6 solo tackles, 3 TFL in 26-21 win over Denver
|
Demarcus Christmas
|
DL
|
Seattle
|
DNP in 35-30 win over New England
|
Ronald Darby
|
CB
|
Washington
|
3 tackles in 35-30 loss to Arizona
|
Dustin Hopkins
|
K
|
Washington
|
1/1 FG in loss to Arizona
----------------------------------------------------
