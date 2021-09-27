NFL 'Noles Week 3: Slew of former FSU defenders make big impact

Here is a look at how each NFL 'Nole performed during Week 3.

Each week this season, we'll post a complete list of NFL 'Noles and recap how they fared, including snap counts and advanced statistics measuring lineman and defenders.

The 2021 NFL season continued this weekend, and several former Florida State standouts have impressed already after three weeks.

Fresh off his first-ever NFL interception, rookie cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. has continued to impress as a rookie starter for the Chargers. Samuel led the team in snaps and nabbed his second interception of the season Sunday, picking off Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Unfortunately, a few other FSU defensive backs have suffered significant injuries and have moved to the Injured Reserve. Ronald Darby tore his hamstring and could be out over a month, while Lamarcus Joyner has also been sidelined and did not play this week.

While defensive lineman Eddie Goldman was a late scratch and did not play in the Bears' loss at Cleveland, former college teammate and fellow Chicago lineman Mario Edwards Jr. returned from a two-game suspension to start his season with a sack.

Quick recap of more recent NFL roster moves for former 'Noles:

* Dolphins traded out one former FSU offensive lineman for another on their practice squad, releasing tackle Bobby Hart while signing tackle Roderick Johnson. Hart later landed with the Buffalo Bills' practice squad a few days later.

* Running back Jacques Patrick moved over from the Bengals and signed with the San Francisco 49ers' 53-man roster.

* Running back Chris Thompson signed with the 49ers to their practice squad.

* Eagles re-signed Josh Sweat to a three-year, $40-million dollar deal with $26.9 million guaranteed through the 2024 season.

* Another former FSU running back secured a roster spot with Baltimore. Devonta Freeman was promoted from the Ravens' practice squad to their 53-man roster.

Check out the full stats from each 'Nole who saw action this week below: