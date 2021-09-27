 'Noles in the NFL: Week 3 recap on FSU stars in the pros
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-27 23:27:35 -0500') }} football Edit

NFL 'Noles Week 3: Slew of former FSU defenders make big impact

Austin Cox • Warchant
Staff Writer
@AustinRCox12

The 2021 NFL season continued this weekend, and several former Florida State standouts have impressed already after three weeks.

Each week this season, we'll post a complete list of NFL 'Noles and recap how they fared, including snap counts and advanced statistics measuring lineman and defenders.

Here is a look at how each NFL 'Nole performed during Week 3.

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

Former FSU star Asante Samuel (No. 26) celebrates an interception last week with the Chargers.
Former FSU star Asante Samuel (No. 26) celebrates an interception last week with the Chargers. (USAToday Sports Images)

Fresh off his first-ever NFL interception, rookie cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. has continued to impress as a rookie starter for the Chargers. Samuel led the team in snaps and nabbed his second interception of the season Sunday, picking off Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Unfortunately, a few other FSU defensive backs have suffered significant injuries and have moved to the Injured Reserve. Ronald Darby tore his hamstring and could be out over a month, while Lamarcus Joyner has also been sidelined and did not play this week.

While defensive lineman Eddie Goldman was a late scratch and did not play in the Bears' loss at Cleveland, former college teammate and fellow Chicago lineman Mario Edwards Jr. returned from a two-game suspension to start his season with a sack.

Quick recap of more recent NFL roster moves for former 'Noles:

* Dolphins traded out one former FSU offensive lineman for another on their practice squad, releasing tackle Bobby Hart while signing tackle Roderick Johnson. Hart later landed with the Buffalo Bills' practice squad a few days later.

* Running back Jacques Patrick moved over from the Bengals and signed with the San Francisco 49ers' 53-man roster.

* Running back Chris Thompson signed with the 49ers to their practice squad.

* Eagles re-signed Josh Sweat to a three-year, $40-million dollar deal with $26.9 million guaranteed through the 2024 season.

* Another former FSU running back secured a roster spot with Baltimore. Devonta Freeman was promoted from the Ravens' practice squad to their 53-man roster.

Check out the full stats from each 'Nole who saw action this week below:

2021 Florida State Seminoles in the NFL: Week 3
Name Pos. Team Opp., Result Statistics*, Notes

Jameis Winston

QB

New Orleans Saints

W @ NE 28-13

13/21, 128 Yds, 2 Pass TD; 5 Car, 4 Rush Yds

Cam Akers

RB

LA Rams

W vs TB 34-24

Injured Reserve

Dalvin Cook

RB

Minnesota Vikings

L vs MIN 30-17

Out - Inactive (ankle)

Gabe Nabers

FB

LA Chargers

W @ KC 30-24

2 Rec, 11 Yds, 9 snaps, 73.6 overall OFF grade

Auden Tate

WR

Cincinnati Bengals

W vs PIT 24-10

1 Rec, 14 Yds, 27 snaps

Rodney Hudson

C

Arizona Cardinals

W @ JAX 31-19

66 snaps, 69.1 overall OFF grade

Cameron Erving

LT

Carolina Panthers

W @ HOU 24-9

73 snaps, 50.4 overall OFF grade

Eddie Goldman

DT

Chicago Bears

L @ CLE 26-6

Inactive: injured knee

Josh Kaindoh

DE

Kansas City Chiefs

L vs LAC 30-24

18 snaps, 53.6 overall DEF grade

DeMarcus Walker

DE

Houston Texans

L vs CAR 24-9

1 Tkl, 23 snaps, 60.4 overall DEF grade

Brian Burns

DE

Carolina Panthers

W @ HOU 24-9

2 Tkl, 1 Sack, 1 TFL, 1 PBU

Derrick Nnadi

DT

Kansas City Chiefs

L vs LAC 30-24

2 Tkl, 32 snaps, 40.0 overall DEF grade

Mario Edwards

DE

Chicago Bears

L @ CLE 26-6

2 Tkl, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 20 snaps, 60.8 overall DEF grade

Janarius Robinson

DE

Minnesota Vikings

W vs SEA 30-17

Injured Reserve

Demarcus Christmas

DT

Pittsburgh Steelers

L at CIN 24-10

DNP (healthy scratch)

Christian Jones

LB

Chicago Bears

L @ CLE 26-6

2 Tkl, 3 snaps

Jalen Ramsey

CB

LA Rams

W vs TB 34-24

7 Tkl, 1 PBU

Derwin James

S

LA Chargers

W at KC 30-24

3 Tkl, 72 snaps, 49.5 overall DEF grade

P.J. Williams

CB

New Orleans Saints

W vs NE 28-13

2 Tkl, 1 INT, 46-Yd INT return, 1 PBU

Ronald Darby

CB

Denver Broncos

W vs NYJ 26-0

Injured reserve: hamstring

Terrence Brooks

S

Houston Texans

L vs CAR 24-9

2 snaps, 61.4 overall DEF grade

Xavier Rhodes

CB

Indianapolis Colts

L @ TEN 25-16

62 snaps, started in return from calf injury

Lamarcus Joyner

S

New York Jets

L @ DEN 26-0

Injured reserve: torn triceps

Trey Marshall

S

LA Chargers

W @ KC 30-24

DNP

Asante Samuel Jr.

CB

LA Chargers

W @ KC 30-24

2 Tkl, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 79 snaps, 68.4 overall DEF grade

Hamsah Nasirildeen

LB

New York Jets

L @ DEN 26-0

1 Tkl

Graham Gano

K

New York Giants

L vs ATL 17-14

2/2 FG, long of 31

Dustin Hopkins

K

Washington Football

L vs BUF 43-21

0/0 FG, 3/3 XP

Josh Sweat

DE

Philadelphia Eagles

L vs DAL

41-21

4 Tkl, 0.5 sacks

Devonta Freeman

RB

Baltimore Ravens

W at DET 19-17

3 Car, 8 Yds

Jacques Patrick

RB

San Francisco 49ers

L vs GB 30-28

Healthy scratch
* = all snap counts and grades are courtesy of PFF

---------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}