NFL 'Noles Week 3: Slew of former FSU defenders make big impact
The 2021 NFL season continued this weekend, and several former Florida State standouts have impressed already after three weeks.
Each week this season, we'll post a complete list of NFL 'Noles and recap how they fared, including snap counts and advanced statistics measuring lineman and defenders.
Here is a look at how each NFL 'Nole performed during Week 3.
Fresh off his first-ever NFL interception, rookie cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. has continued to impress as a rookie starter for the Chargers. Samuel led the team in snaps and nabbed his second interception of the season Sunday, picking off Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Unfortunately, a few other FSU defensive backs have suffered significant injuries and have moved to the Injured Reserve. Ronald Darby tore his hamstring and could be out over a month, while Lamarcus Joyner has also been sidelined and did not play this week.
While defensive lineman Eddie Goldman was a late scratch and did not play in the Bears' loss at Cleveland, former college teammate and fellow Chicago lineman Mario Edwards Jr. returned from a two-game suspension to start his season with a sack.
Quick recap of more recent NFL roster moves for former 'Noles:
* Dolphins traded out one former FSU offensive lineman for another on their practice squad, releasing tackle Bobby Hart while signing tackle Roderick Johnson. Hart later landed with the Buffalo Bills' practice squad a few days later.
* Running back Jacques Patrick moved over from the Bengals and signed with the San Francisco 49ers' 53-man roster.
* Running back Chris Thompson signed with the 49ers to their practice squad.
* Eagles re-signed Josh Sweat to a three-year, $40-million dollar deal with $26.9 million guaranteed through the 2024 season.
* Another former FSU running back secured a roster spot with Baltimore. Devonta Freeman was promoted from the Ravens' practice squad to their 53-man roster.
Check out the full stats from each 'Nole who saw action this week below:
|Name
|Pos.
|Team
|Opp., Result
|Statistics*, Notes
|
Jameis Winston
|
QB
|
New Orleans Saints
|
W @ NE 28-13
|
13/21, 128 Yds, 2 Pass TD; 5 Car, 4 Rush Yds
|
Cam Akers
|
RB
|
LA Rams
|
W vs TB 34-24
|
Injured Reserve
|
Dalvin Cook
|
RB
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
L vs MIN 30-17
|
Out - Inactive (ankle)
|
Gabe Nabers
|
FB
|
LA Chargers
|
W @ KC 30-24
|
2 Rec, 11 Yds, 9 snaps, 73.6 overall OFF grade
|
Auden Tate
|
WR
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
W vs PIT 24-10
|
1 Rec, 14 Yds, 27 snaps
|
Rodney Hudson
|
C
|
Arizona Cardinals
|
W @ JAX 31-19
|
66 snaps, 69.1 overall OFF grade
|
Cameron Erving
|
LT
|
Carolina Panthers
|
W @ HOU 24-9
|
73 snaps, 50.4 overall OFF grade
|
Eddie Goldman
|
DT
|
Chicago Bears
|
L @ CLE 26-6
|
Inactive: injured knee
|
Josh Kaindoh
|
DE
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
L vs LAC 30-24
|
18 snaps, 53.6 overall DEF grade
|
DeMarcus Walker
|
DE
|
Houston Texans
|
L vs CAR 24-9
|
1 Tkl, 23 snaps, 60.4 overall DEF grade
|
Brian Burns
|
DE
|
Carolina Panthers
|
W @ HOU 24-9
|
2 Tkl, 1 Sack, 1 TFL, 1 PBU
|
Derrick Nnadi
|
DT
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
L vs LAC 30-24
|
2 Tkl, 32 snaps, 40.0 overall DEF grade
|
Mario Edwards
|
DE
|
Chicago Bears
|
L @ CLE 26-6
|
2 Tkl, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 20 snaps, 60.8 overall DEF grade
|
Janarius Robinson
|
DE
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
W vs SEA 30-17
|
Injured Reserve
|
Demarcus Christmas
|
DT
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
L at CIN 24-10
|
DNP (healthy scratch)
|
Christian Jones
|
LB
|
Chicago Bears
|
L @ CLE 26-6
|
2 Tkl, 3 snaps
|
Jalen Ramsey
|
CB
|
LA Rams
|
W vs TB 34-24
|
7 Tkl, 1 PBU
|
Derwin James
|
S
|
LA Chargers
|
W at KC 30-24
|
3 Tkl, 72 snaps, 49.5 overall DEF grade
|
P.J. Williams
|
CB
|
New Orleans Saints
|
W vs NE 28-13
|
2 Tkl, 1 INT, 46-Yd INT return, 1 PBU
|
Ronald Darby
|
CB
|
Denver Broncos
|
W vs NYJ 26-0
|
Injured reserve: hamstring
|
Terrence Brooks
|
S
|
Houston Texans
|
L vs CAR 24-9
|
2 snaps, 61.4 overall DEF grade
|
Xavier Rhodes
|
CB
|
Indianapolis Colts
|
L @ TEN 25-16
|
62 snaps, started in return from calf injury
|
Lamarcus Joyner
|
S
|
New York Jets
|
L @ DEN 26-0
|
Injured reserve: torn triceps
|
Trey Marshall
|
S
|
LA Chargers
|
W @ KC 30-24
|
DNP
|
Asante Samuel Jr.
|
CB
|
LA Chargers
|
W @ KC 30-24
|
2 Tkl, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 79 snaps, 68.4 overall DEF grade
|
Hamsah Nasirildeen
|
LB
|
New York Jets
|
L @ DEN 26-0
|
1 Tkl
|
Graham Gano
|
K
|
New York Giants
|
L vs ATL 17-14
|
2/2 FG, long of 31
|
Dustin Hopkins
|
K
|
Washington Football
|
L vs BUF 43-21
|
0/0 FG, 3/3 XP
|
Josh Sweat
|
DE
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
L vs DAL
41-21
|
4 Tkl, 0.5 sacks
|
Devonta Freeman
|
RB
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
W at DET 19-17
|
3 Car, 8 Yds
|
Jacques Patrick
|
RB
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
L vs GB 30-28
|
Healthy scratch
---------------------------------------------------
