NFL 'Noles Week 5: Jameis Winston, Derwin James enjoy big games

Here is a look at how each NFL 'Nole performed during Week 5.

Each week this year, we'll post a complete list of NFL 'Noles and recap how they fared, including snap counts and advanced statistics measuring linemen and defenders.

The 2021 NFL season continued this weekend, and several former Florida State standouts have already stood out after the first month of the season.

A pair of former FSU standouts jumped off the stat sheet this week. New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston tossed four touchdown passes in a road win for the Saints at Washington, while Chargers safety Derwin James dominated with 17 tackles and 9 solo stops.

Meanwhile, Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat continued his strong recent stretch, adding a sack and grading out as one of the league's best defenders in Week 5, according to Pro Football Focus.

As far as injuries were concerned, it was another tough weekend for a few former 'Noles. Cardinals center Rodney Hudson was taken to the locker room mid-game with a rib injury and did not return. Another FSU offensive line alum, Cam Erving, did not play this week due to a neck injury.

After sitting out last week, Jets safety Hamsah Nasirildeen was added to the injured reserve this week with an undisclosed injury. Fellow rookie and defensive end Josh Kaindoh injured his left ankle as well for the Chiefs.

On a positive note, Broncos defensive back Ronald Darby was taken off the injured reserve and could be close to returning to action; he did not play in Denver's loss to Pittsburgh.

Only one FSU-related transaction occurred this week, as the San Francisco 49ers released running back Chris Thompson from their practice squad.

Now, check out the full statistics from each and every 'Nole in the NFL: