NFL 'Noles Week 5: Jameis Winston, Derwin James enjoy big games
The 2021 NFL season continued this weekend, and several former Florida State standouts have already stood out after the first month of the season.
Each week this year, we'll post a complete list of NFL 'Noles and recap how they fared, including snap counts and advanced statistics measuring linemen and defenders.
Here is a look at how each NFL 'Nole performed during Week 5.
A pair of former FSU standouts jumped off the stat sheet this week. New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston tossed four touchdown passes in a road win for the Saints at Washington, while Chargers safety Derwin James dominated with 17 tackles and 9 solo stops.
Meanwhile, Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat continued his strong recent stretch, adding a sack and grading out as one of the league's best defenders in Week 5, according to Pro Football Focus.
As far as injuries were concerned, it was another tough weekend for a few former 'Noles. Cardinals center Rodney Hudson was taken to the locker room mid-game with a rib injury and did not return. Another FSU offensive line alum, Cam Erving, did not play this week due to a neck injury.
After sitting out last week, Jets safety Hamsah Nasirildeen was added to the injured reserve this week with an undisclosed injury. Fellow rookie and defensive end Josh Kaindoh injured his left ankle as well for the Chiefs.
On a positive note, Broncos defensive back Ronald Darby was taken off the injured reserve and could be close to returning to action; he did not play in Denver's loss to Pittsburgh.
Only one FSU-related transaction occurred this week, as the San Francisco 49ers released running back Chris Thompson from their practice squad.
Now, check out the full statistics from each and every 'Nole in the NFL:
|Name
|Pos.
|Team (Record)
|Opp., Result
|Statistics*, Notes
|
Jameis Winston
|
QB
|
New Orleans Saints (3-2)
|
W @ WAS 33-22
|
15/30, 279 Yds, 4 Pass TD, 1 INT
|
Cam Akers
|
RB
|
LA Rams (4-1)
|
W @ SEA 26-17 (Thurs)
|
Injured Reserve: torn Achilles (July)
|
Dalvin Cook
|
RB
|
Minnesota Vikings (2-3)
|
W vs DET 19-17
|
Inactive: right ankle sprain
|
Gabe Nabers
|
FB
|
LA Chargers (4-1)
|
W vs CLE 47-42
|
2 snaps, no stats
|
Auden Tate
|
WR
|
Cincinnati Bengals (3-2)
|
L vs GB 25-22 OT
|
0 Rec, 1 target, 13 snaps, 55.4 overall OFF grade
|
Rodney Hudson
|
C
|
Arizona Cardinals (5-0)
|
W vs SF 17-10
|
38 snaps, suffered rib injury
|
Cameron Erving
|
LT
|
Carolina Panthers (3-2)
|
L vs PHI 21-18
|
Inactive: neck
|
Eddie Goldman
|
DT
|
Chicago Bears (3-2)
|
W @ LV 20-9
|
33 snaps, 56.2 overall DEF grade
|
Josh Kaindoh
|
DE
|
Kansas City Chiefs (2-3)
|
L vs BUF 38-20
|
Injured reserve: left ankle
|
DeMarcus Walker
|
DE
|
Houston Texans (1-4)
|
L vs NE 25-22
|
2 Tkl, 37 snaps, 60.6 overall DEF grade
|
Brian Burns
|
DE
|
Carolina Panthers (3-2)
|
L vs PHI 21-18
|
2 Tkl, 1 TFL, 51 snaps, 47 overall DEF grade
|
Derrick Nnadi
|
DT
|
Kansas City Chiefs (2-3)
|
L vs BUF 38-20
|
4 Tkl, 32 snaps, 73.7 overall DEF grade
|
Mario Edwards
|
DE
|
Chicago Bears (3-2)
|
W @ LV 20-9
|
1 Tkl, 21 snaps, 45.0 overall DEF grade
|
Janarius Robinson
|
DE
|
Minnesota Vikings (2-3)
|
W vs DET 19-17
|
Injured Reserve
|
Demarcus Christmas
|
DT
|
Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3)
|
W vs DEN 27-19
|
Injured Reserve
|
Christian Jones
|
LB
|
Chicago Bears (3-2)
|
W @ LV 20-9
|
DNP (healthy scratch)
|
Jalen Ramsey
|
CB
|
LA Rams (4-1)
|
W @ SEA 26-17 (Thurs)
|
54Tkl, 1 PBU, 65 snaps, 55.1 overall DEF grade
|
Derwin James
|
S
|
LA Chargers (4-1)
|
W vs CLE 47-42
|
17 Tkl, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 72 snaps, 52.9 overall DEF grade
|
P.J. Williams
|
CB
|
New Orleans Saints (3-2)
|
W at WAS 33-22
|
1 INT, 1 PBU, 18 snaps, 79.8 overall DEF grade
|
Ronald Darby
|
CB
|
Denver Broncos (3-2)
|
L @ PIT 27-19
|
Injured reserve: hamstring
|
Terrence Brooks
|
S
|
Houston Texans (1-4)
|
L vs NE 25-22
|
9 snaps, no stats, 30.8 overall DEF grade
|
Xavier Rhodes
|
CB
|
Indianapolis Colts (1-3)
|
L @ BAL 31-25
|
4 Tkl, 1 PBU
|
Lamarcus Joyner
|
S
|
New York Jets (1-4)
|
L @ ATL 27-20
|
Injured reserve: torn triceps
|
Trey Marshall
|
S
|
LA Chargers (4-1)
|
W vs CLE 47-42
|
Healthy scratch
|
Asante Samuel Jr.
|
CB
|
LA Chargers (4-1)
|
W vs CLE 47-42
|
3 Tkl, 29 snaps, 28.1 overall DEF grade
|
Hamsah Nasirildeen
|
LB
|
New York Jets (1-4)
|
L @ ATL 27-20
|
Injured reserve
|
Graham Gano
|
K
|
New York Giants (1-4)
|
L @ NYG 44-20
|
2/3 FG, 2/2 XP, long of 51
|
Dustin Hopkins
|
K
|
Washington Football (2-3)
|
L vs NO 33-22
|
3/3 FG, 1/1 XP, long of 45
|
Josh Sweat
|
DE
|
Philadelphia Eagles (2-3)
|
W @ CAR 21-18
|
4 Tkl, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 53 snaps, 89.6 overall DEF grade
|
Devonta Freeman
|
RB
|
Baltimore Ravens (4-1)
|
W vs IND
31-25
|
1 Car, 1 Yd, 4 targets, 3 Rec, 34 Yds
|
Jacques Patrick
|
RB
|
San Francisco 49ers (2-3)
|
L @ ARI 17-10
|
healthy scratch
---------------------------------------------------
