 'Noles in the NFL: Week 5 recap on FSU stars in the pros
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-12 20:05:39 -0500') }} football Edit

NFL 'Noles Week 5: Jameis Winston, Derwin James enjoy big games

Austin Cox • Warchant
Staff Writer
@AustinRCox12

The 2021 NFL season continued this weekend, and several former Florida State standouts have already stood out after the first month of the season.

Each week this year, we'll post a complete list of NFL 'Noles and recap how they fared, including snap counts and advanced statistics measuring linemen and defenders.

Here is a look at how each NFL 'Nole performed during Week 5.

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

Jameis Winston threw four touchdown passes for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Jameis Winston threw four touchdown passes for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. (USAToday Sports Images)

A pair of former FSU standouts jumped off the stat sheet this week. New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston tossed four touchdown passes in a road win for the Saints at Washington, while Chargers safety Derwin James dominated with 17 tackles and 9 solo stops.

Meanwhile, Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat continued his strong recent stretch, adding a sack and grading out as one of the league's best defenders in Week 5, according to Pro Football Focus.

As far as injuries were concerned, it was another tough weekend for a few former 'Noles. Cardinals center Rodney Hudson was taken to the locker room mid-game with a rib injury and did not return. Another FSU offensive line alum, Cam Erving, did not play this week due to a neck injury.

After sitting out last week, Jets safety Hamsah Nasirildeen was added to the injured reserve this week with an undisclosed injury. Fellow rookie and defensive end Josh Kaindoh injured his left ankle as well for the Chiefs.

On a positive note, Broncos defensive back Ronald Darby was taken off the injured reserve and could be close to returning to action; he did not play in Denver's loss to Pittsburgh.

Only one FSU-related transaction occurred this week, as the San Francisco 49ers released running back Chris Thompson from their practice squad.

Now, check out the full statistics from each and every 'Nole in the NFL:

2021 Florida State Seminoles in the NFL: Week 5
Name Pos. Team (Record) Opp., Result Statistics*, Notes

Jameis Winston

QB

New Orleans Saints (3-2)

W @ WAS 33-22

15/30, 279 Yds, 4 Pass TD, 1 INT

Cam Akers

RB

LA Rams (4-1)

W @ SEA 26-17 (Thurs)

Injured Reserve: torn Achilles (July)

Dalvin Cook

RB

Minnesota Vikings (2-3)

W vs DET 19-17

Inactive: right ankle sprain

Gabe Nabers

FB

LA Chargers (4-1)

W vs CLE 47-42

2 snaps, no stats

Auden Tate

WR

Cincinnati Bengals (3-2)

L vs GB 25-22 OT

0 Rec, 1 target, 13 snaps, 55.4 overall OFF grade

Rodney Hudson

C

Arizona Cardinals (5-0)

W vs SF 17-10

38 snaps, suffered rib injury

Cameron Erving

LT

Carolina Panthers (3-2)

L vs PHI 21-18

Inactive: neck

Eddie Goldman

DT

Chicago Bears (3-2)

W @ LV 20-9

33 snaps, 56.2 overall DEF grade

Josh Kaindoh

DE

Kansas City Chiefs (2-3)

L vs BUF 38-20

Injured reserve: left ankle

DeMarcus Walker

DE

Houston Texans (1-4)

L vs NE 25-22

2 Tkl, 37 snaps, 60.6 overall DEF grade

Brian Burns

DE

Carolina Panthers (3-2)

L vs PHI 21-18

2 Tkl, 1 TFL, 51 snaps, 47 overall DEF grade

Derrick Nnadi

DT

Kansas City Chiefs (2-3)

L vs BUF 38-20

4 Tkl, 32 snaps, 73.7 overall DEF grade

Mario Edwards

DE

Chicago Bears (3-2)

W @ LV 20-9

1 Tkl, 21 snaps, 45.0 overall DEF grade

Janarius Robinson

DE

Minnesota Vikings (2-3)

W vs DET 19-17

Injured Reserve

Demarcus Christmas

DT

Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3)

W vs DEN 27-19

Injured Reserve

Christian Jones

LB

Chicago Bears (3-2)

W @ LV 20-9

DNP (healthy scratch)

Jalen Ramsey

CB

LA Rams (4-1)

W @ SEA 26-17 (Thurs)

54Tkl, 1 PBU, 65 snaps, 55.1 overall DEF grade

Derwin James

S

LA Chargers (4-1)

W vs CLE 47-42

17 Tkl, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 72 snaps, 52.9 overall DEF grade

P.J. Williams

CB

New Orleans Saints (3-2)

W at WAS 33-22

1 INT, 1 PBU, 18 snaps, 79.8 overall DEF grade

Ronald Darby

CB

Denver Broncos (3-2)

L @ PIT 27-19

Injured reserve: hamstring

Terrence Brooks

S

Houston Texans (1-4)

L vs NE 25-22

9 snaps, no stats, 30.8 overall DEF grade

Xavier Rhodes

CB

Indianapolis Colts (1-3)

L @ BAL 31-25

4 Tkl, 1 PBU

Lamarcus Joyner

S

New York Jets (1-4)

L @ ATL 27-20

Injured reserve: torn triceps

Trey Marshall

S

LA Chargers (4-1)

W vs CLE 47-42

Healthy scratch

Asante Samuel Jr.

CB

LA Chargers (4-1)

W vs CLE 47-42

3 Tkl, 29 snaps, 28.1 overall DEF grade

Hamsah Nasirildeen

LB

New York Jets (1-4)

L @ ATL 27-20

Injured reserve

Graham Gano

K

New York Giants (1-4)

L @ NYG 44-20

2/3 FG, 2/2 XP, long of 51

Dustin Hopkins

K

Washington Football (2-3)

L vs NO 33-22

3/3 FG, 1/1 XP, long of 45

Josh Sweat

DE

Philadelphia Eagles (2-3)

W @ CAR 21-18

4 Tkl, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 53 snaps, 89.6 overall DEF grade

Devonta Freeman

RB

Baltimore Ravens (4-1)

W vs IND

31-25

1 Car, 1 Yd, 4 targets, 3 Rec, 34 Yds

Jacques Patrick

RB

San Francisco 49ers (2-3)

L @ ARI 17-10

healthy scratch
* = all snap counts and grades are courtesy of PFF

---------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}