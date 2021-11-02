 'Noles in the NFL: Week 8 recap on FSU stars in the pros
NFL 'Noles Week 8: Winston out for year; James delivers another big game

Austin Cox • Warchant
Staff Writer
@AustinRCox12

The 2021 NFL season continued this weekend, and several former Florida State standouts have already impressed throughout the first two months of the season.

Each week this year, we'll post a complete list of NFL 'Noles and recap how they fared, including snap counts and advanced statistics measuring linemen and defenders.

Here is a look at how each NFL 'Nole performed during Week 8.

Derwin James recorded 13 tackles Sunday for the Chargers.
Derwin James recorded 13 tackles Sunday for the Chargers. (USAToday Sports Images)

With his team ahead by two points and facing legendary quarterback Tom Brady, defensive back P.J. Williams and the New Orleans Saints were hardly chalking up the win with more than a minute left to play on Sunday. Williams then made arguably the defensive play of the day when he picked off Brady and took it all the way back for a touchdown to seal the win for the Saints.

While the play was one of the best of the season for an FSU alum, the Bucs-Saints matchup had a painful start for another past Seminole.

Florida State's sole starting quarterback in the pros, Saints star Jameis Winston, tore his ACL in the first half. Winston initially attempted to walk off the field under his own power, but he later had to be helped to the sideline.

The former Heisman Trophy winner and national champion is out for the rest of 2021, and he also reportedly suffered damage to his MCL.

There was plenty of good news for former FSU stars.

For Chargers star safety Derwin James, an afternoon leading the team in tackles has become just another day at the office. James recorded 13 stops, 7 solo, and is well on his way to an All-Pro season in 2021. Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat sacked Lions quarterback Jared Goff twice in only 30 snaps.

More news on the injury front for 'Noles in the NFL: Cincinnati Bengals receiver Auden Tate was held out with a hamstring injury Sunday. Also, Panthers left tackle Cam Erving returned to start and play every snap in Carolina's win over Atlanta, while Cardinals center Rodney Hudson could return from the IR list as soon as this week.

There was just one transaction this week, but it was a somewhat significant move, as former Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins signed with the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday. He was immediately elevated to the starting role.

Now, check out the full statistics from each and every 'Nole in the NFL:

2021 Florida State Seminoles in the NFL: Week 8
Name Pos. Team (Record) Opp., Result Statistics*, Notes

Jameis Winston

QB

New Orleans Saints (5-2)

W vs TB 36-27

6/10, 56 Yds, 1 TD, 4 Car, 40 Yds, injured knee in 1st half

Cam Akers

RB

LA Rams (7-1)

W at HOU 38-22

Injured reserve: torn Achilles (July)

Dalvin Cook

RB

Minnesota Vikings (3-4)

L vs DAL 20-16

18 Car, 78 Yds, 2 targets

Gabe Nabers

FB

LA Chargers (4-3)

L vs NE 27-24

DNP: healthy scratch

Auden Tate

WR

Cincinnati Bengals (5-3)

L @ NYJ 34-31

DNP: Inactive with hamstring injury

Rodney Hudson

C

Arizona Cardinals (7-1)

L vs GB 24-21

Injured reserve: ribs (eligible to return Week 9)

Cameron Erving

LT

Carolina Panthers (4-4)

W at ATL 19-13

Started in return from neck injury, 74 snaps, 60.6 overall OFF grade

Eddie Goldman

DT

Chicago Bears (3-5)

L vs SF 33-22

1 Tkl, started game, 30 snaps, 45.4 overall DEF grade

Josh Kaindoh

DE

Kansas City Chiefs (3-4)

W vs KC 20-17

DNP, Injured reserve: left ankle

DeMarcus Walker

DE

Houston Texans (1-7)

L vs LAR 38-22

4 Tkl, 1 QB hit, 27 snaps, 28.1 overall DEF grade

Brian Burns

DE

Carolina Panthers (4-4)

W @ ATL 19-13

3 Tkl, 0.5 sack, 1 QB hit, 48 snaps, 58.9 overall DEF grade

Derrick Nnadi

DT

Kansas City Chiefs (4-4)

W vs NYG 20-17

3 Tkl, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 25 snaps, 62.9 overall DEF grade

Mario Edwards

DE

Chicago Bears (3-5)

L vs SF 33-22

1 Tkl, 17 snaps, 38.3 overall DEF grade

Janarius Robinson

DE

Minnesota Vikings (3-4)

L vs DAL 20-16

DNP, Injured reserve: lower body/leg

Demarcus Christmas

DT

Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3)

W at CLE 15-10

DNP, Injured reserve

Christian Jones

LB

Chicago Bears (3-5)

L vs SF 33-22

2 Tkl, 4 snaps, 53.7 overall DEF grade

Jalen Ramsey

CB

LA Rams (7-1)

W at HOU 38-22

2 Tkl, 1 TFL, 1 PBU, 43 snaps, 66.6 overall DEF grade

Derwin James

S

LA Chargers (4-3)

L vs NE 27-24

13 Tkl, 1 TFL, 77 snaps, 65 overall DEF grade

P.J. Williams

CB

New Orleans Saints (5-2)

W vs TB 36-27

1 PBU, 1 INT, 1 DEF TD, 40 Yd return

Ronald Darby

CB

Denver Broncos (4-4)

W vs WAS 17-10

7 Tkl, 70 snaps, 71.2 overall DEF grade

Terrence Brooks

S

Houston Texans (1-7)

L vs LAR 38-22

Injured reserve: chest (eligible to return Week 11)

Xavier Rhodes

CB

Indianapolis Colts (3-5)

L vs TEN 34-31

3 Tkl, 71 snaps, 50.0 overall DEF grade

Lamarcus Joyner

S

New York Jets (2-5)

W vs CIN 34-31

Injured reserve: torn triceps

Trey Marshall

S

LA Chargers (4-3)

L vs NE 27-24

DNP: healthy scratch

Asante Samuel Jr.

CB

LA Chargers (4-3)

L vs NE 26-24

3 Tkl, started, 40 snaps, 59.3 overall DEF grade

Hamsah Nasirildeen

LB

New York Jets (2-5)

W vs CIN 34-31

Injured reserve: undisclosed

Graham Gano

K

New York Giants (2-6)

L at KC 20-17

1/1 FG, long of 23, 2/2 XP

Josh Sweat

DE

Philadelphia Eagles (3-5)

W @ DET 44-6

4 Tkl, 2 sacks, 2 TFL, 2 QB hit, 30 snaps, 68.1 overall DEF grade

Devonta Freeman

RB

Baltimore Ravens (5-2)

No game: Bye Week

N/A

Bobby Hart

LT

Tennessee Titans (6-2)

W at IND 34-31 OT

1 snap, 60.0 overall OFF grade

Dustin Hopkins

K

LA Chargers (4-3)

L vs NE 27-24

1/1 FG, long of 48, 3/3 XP
