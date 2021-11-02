NFL 'Noles Week 8: Winston out for year; James delivers another big game
The 2021 NFL season continued this weekend, and several former Florida State standouts have already impressed throughout the first two months of the season.
Each week this year, we'll post a complete list of NFL 'Noles and recap how they fared, including snap counts and advanced statistics measuring linemen and defenders.
Here is a look at how each NFL 'Nole performed during Week 8.
With his team ahead by two points and facing legendary quarterback Tom Brady, defensive back P.J. Williams and the New Orleans Saints were hardly chalking up the win with more than a minute left to play on Sunday. Williams then made arguably the defensive play of the day when he picked off Brady and took it all the way back for a touchdown to seal the win for the Saints.
While the play was one of the best of the season for an FSU alum, the Bucs-Saints matchup had a painful start for another past Seminole.
Florida State's sole starting quarterback in the pros, Saints star Jameis Winston, tore his ACL in the first half. Winston initially attempted to walk off the field under his own power, but he later had to be helped to the sideline.
The former Heisman Trophy winner and national champion is out for the rest of 2021, and he also reportedly suffered damage to his MCL.
There was plenty of good news for former FSU stars.
For Chargers star safety Derwin James, an afternoon leading the team in tackles has become just another day at the office. James recorded 13 stops, 7 solo, and is well on his way to an All-Pro season in 2021. Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat sacked Lions quarterback Jared Goff twice in only 30 snaps.
More news on the injury front for 'Noles in the NFL: Cincinnati Bengals receiver Auden Tate was held out with a hamstring injury Sunday. Also, Panthers left tackle Cam Erving returned to start and play every snap in Carolina's win over Atlanta, while Cardinals center Rodney Hudson could return from the IR list as soon as this week.
There was just one transaction this week, but it was a somewhat significant move, as former Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins signed with the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday. He was immediately elevated to the starting role.
Now, check out the full statistics from each and every 'Nole in the NFL:
|Name
|Pos.
|Team (Record)
|Opp., Result
|Statistics*, Notes
|
Jameis Winston
|
QB
|
New Orleans Saints (5-2)
|
W vs TB 36-27
|
6/10, 56 Yds, 1 TD, 4 Car, 40 Yds, injured knee in 1st half
|
Cam Akers
|
RB
|
LA Rams (7-1)
|
W at HOU 38-22
|
Injured reserve: torn Achilles (July)
|
Dalvin Cook
|
RB
|
Minnesota Vikings (3-4)
|
L vs DAL 20-16
|
18 Car, 78 Yds, 2 targets
|
Gabe Nabers
|
FB
|
LA Chargers (4-3)
|
L vs NE 27-24
|
DNP: healthy scratch
|
Auden Tate
|
WR
|
Cincinnati Bengals (5-3)
|
L @ NYJ 34-31
|
DNP: Inactive with hamstring injury
|
Rodney Hudson
|
C
|
Arizona Cardinals (7-1)
|
L vs GB 24-21
|
Injured reserve: ribs (eligible to return Week 9)
|
Cameron Erving
|
LT
|
Carolina Panthers (4-4)
|
W at ATL 19-13
|
Started in return from neck injury, 74 snaps, 60.6 overall OFF grade
|
Eddie Goldman
|
DT
|
Chicago Bears (3-5)
|
L vs SF 33-22
|
1 Tkl, started game, 30 snaps, 45.4 overall DEF grade
|
Josh Kaindoh
|
DE
|
Kansas City Chiefs (3-4)
|
W vs KC 20-17
|
DNP, Injured reserve: left ankle
|
DeMarcus Walker
|
DE
|
Houston Texans (1-7)
|
L vs LAR 38-22
|
4 Tkl, 1 QB hit, 27 snaps, 28.1 overall DEF grade
|
Brian Burns
|
DE
|
Carolina Panthers (4-4)
|
W @ ATL 19-13
|
3 Tkl, 0.5 sack, 1 QB hit, 48 snaps, 58.9 overall DEF grade
|
Derrick Nnadi
|
DT
|
Kansas City Chiefs (4-4)
|
W vs NYG 20-17
|
3 Tkl, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 25 snaps, 62.9 overall DEF grade
|
Mario Edwards
|
DE
|
Chicago Bears (3-5)
|
L vs SF 33-22
|
1 Tkl, 17 snaps, 38.3 overall DEF grade
|
Janarius Robinson
|
DE
|
Minnesota Vikings (3-4)
|
L vs DAL 20-16
|
DNP, Injured reserve: lower body/leg
|
Demarcus Christmas
|
DT
|
Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3)
|
W at CLE 15-10
|
DNP, Injured reserve
|
Christian Jones
|
LB
|
Chicago Bears (3-5)
|
L vs SF 33-22
|
2 Tkl, 4 snaps, 53.7 overall DEF grade
|
Jalen Ramsey
|
CB
|
LA Rams (7-1)
|
W at HOU 38-22
|
2 Tkl, 1 TFL, 1 PBU, 43 snaps, 66.6 overall DEF grade
|
Derwin James
|
S
|
LA Chargers (4-3)
|
L vs NE 27-24
|
13 Tkl, 1 TFL, 77 snaps, 65 overall DEF grade
|
P.J. Williams
|
CB
|
New Orleans Saints (5-2)
|
W vs TB 36-27
|
1 PBU, 1 INT, 1 DEF TD, 40 Yd return
|
Ronald Darby
|
CB
|
Denver Broncos (4-4)
|
W vs WAS 17-10
|
7 Tkl, 70 snaps, 71.2 overall DEF grade
|
Terrence Brooks
|
S
|
Houston Texans (1-7)
|
L vs LAR 38-22
|
Injured reserve: chest (eligible to return Week 11)
|
Xavier Rhodes
|
CB
|
Indianapolis Colts (3-5)
|
L vs TEN 34-31
|
3 Tkl, 71 snaps, 50.0 overall DEF grade
|
Lamarcus Joyner
|
S
|
New York Jets (2-5)
|
W vs CIN 34-31
|
Injured reserve: torn triceps
|
Trey Marshall
|
S
|
LA Chargers (4-3)
|
L vs NE 27-24
|
DNP: healthy scratch
|
Asante Samuel Jr.
|
CB
|
LA Chargers (4-3)
|
L vs NE 26-24
|
3 Tkl, started, 40 snaps, 59.3 overall DEF grade
|
Hamsah Nasirildeen
|
LB
|
New York Jets (2-5)
|
W vs CIN 34-31
|
Injured reserve: undisclosed
|
Graham Gano
|
K
|
New York Giants (2-6)
|
L at KC 20-17
|
1/1 FG, long of 23, 2/2 XP
|
Josh Sweat
|
DE
|
Philadelphia Eagles (3-5)
|
W @ DET 44-6
|
4 Tkl, 2 sacks, 2 TFL, 2 QB hit, 30 snaps, 68.1 overall DEF grade
|
Devonta Freeman
|
RB
|
Baltimore Ravens (5-2)
|
No game: Bye Week
|
N/A
|
Bobby Hart
|
LT
|
Tennessee Titans (6-2)
|
W at IND 34-31 OT
|
1 snap, 60.0 overall OFF grade
|
Dustin Hopkins
|
K
|
LA Chargers (4-3)
|
L vs NE 27-24
|
1/1 FG, long of 48, 3/3 XP
---------------------------------------------------
