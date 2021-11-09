 'Noles in the NFL: Week 9 recap on FSU stars in the pros
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-09 19:07:01 -0600') }}

NFL 'Noles Week 9: New Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins drills game-winner

Austin Cox
Staff Writer
The 2021 NFL season continued this weekend, and several former Florida State standouts have already impressed throughout the first two months of the season.

Each week this year, we'll post a complete list of NFL 'Noles and recap how they fared, including snap counts and advanced statistics measuring linemen and defenders.

Here is a look at how each NFL 'Nole performed during Week 9.

Dustin Hopkins is congratulated after his game-winning kick Sunday for the Chargers.
In only his second game with the franchise, Dustin Hopkins took the field Sunday for the Chargers with his team tied with the Eagles at 24-24 and only five seconds to play.

The former FSU kicker delivered, connecting on a 29-yarder to seal a critical road win for Los Angeles, now in the thick of the playoff hunt at 5-3.

After sitting out last game in a backup role, left tackle Bobby Hart returned to start on the Tennessee Titans offensive line. Elsewhere, Denver defensive back Ronald Darby was part of an impressive defensive effort for the Broncos, helping to stymie one of the league's best offense in the Dallas Cowboys.

Some good news came in Week 9 for a longtime NFL starter and former Seminole. Center Rodney Hudson returned to Arizona's lineup and played every snap for one of the league's top teams.

Panthers left tackle Cam Erving has dealt with a few bumps and bruises this season, and he headed back to the bench with an injured calf in the first half against New England. He did not return.

After starting the past few weeks, Asante Samuel Jr. did not play Sunday for the Chargers due to a concussion.

As far as transactions for NFL 'Noles, running back Jacques Patrick was cut from the San Francisco 49ers practice squad on Tuesday. Former FSU tailback Chris Thompson was also released from the practice squad, ending his stint with the Chicago Bears.

Now, check out the full statistics from each and every 'Nole in the NFL:

2021 Florida State Seminoles in the NFL: Week 9
Name Pos. Team (Record) Opp., Result Statistics*, Notes

Jameis Winston

QB

New Orleans Saints (5-3)

L vs ATL 27-25

Injured reserve: torn ACL

Cam Akers

RB

LA Rams (7-2)

L vs TEN 28-16

Injured reserve: torn Achilles (July)

Dalvin Cook

RB

Minnesota Vikings (3-5)

L @ BAL 34-31 OT

17 Car, 110 Yds, 3 Rec, 12 Yds, 2 targets

Gabe Nabers

FB

LA Chargers (5-3)

W @ PHI 27-24

DNP: healthy scratch

Auden Tate

WR

Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)

L vs CLE 41-16

DNP: Inactive with hamstring injury

Rodney Hudson

C

Arizona Cardinals (8-1)

W @ SF 31-17

Started in return from rib injury, 70 snaps, 66.6 overall OFF grade

Cameron Erving

LT

Carolina Panthers (4-5)

L vs NE 24-6

Injured calf, 19 snaps, 68.0 overall OFF grade

Eddie Goldman

DT

Chicago Bears (3-6)

L @ PIT 29-27

4 Tkl, 1 TFL, started game, 29 snaps, 60.2 overall DEF grade

Josh Kaindoh

DE

Kansas City Chiefs (5-4)

W vs GB 13-7

DNP, Injured reserve: left ankle

DeMarcus Walker

DE

Houston Texans (1-8)

L @ MIA 17-9

1 Tkl, 34 snaps, 71.3 overall DEF grade

Brian Burns

DE

Carolina Panthers (4-5)

L vs NE 24-6

5 Tkl, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QB hit, 47 snaps, 74.0 overall DEF grade

Derrick Nnadi

DT

Kansas City Chiefs (5-4)

W vs GB 13-7

2 Tkl, 17 snaps, 72.7 overall DEF grade

Mario Edwards

DE

Chicago Bears (3-6)

L @ PIT 29-27

No stats, started game, 21 snaps, 69.0 overall DEF grade

Janarius Robinson

DE

Minnesota Vikings (3-5)

L @ BAL 34-31 OT

DNP, Injured reserve: lower body/leg

Demarcus Christmas

DT

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3)

W vs CHI 29-27

DNP, Injured reserve

Christian Jones

LB

Chicago Bears (3-6)

L @ PIT 29-27

3 Tkl, 17 snaps, 30.1 overall DEF grade

Jalen Ramsey

CB

LA Rams (7-2)

L vs TEN 28-16

3 Tkl, 1 INT, 1 TFL, 1 PBU, 57 snaps, 79.9 overall DEF grade

Derwin James

S

LA Chargers (5-3)

W @ PHI 27-24

5 Tkl, 57 snaps, 56.8 overall DEF grade

P.J. Williams

CB

New Orleans Saints (5-3)

L vs ATL 27-25

3 Tkl, 1 PBU, 30 snaps, 66.5 overall DEF grade

Ronald Darby

CB

Denver Broncos (5-4)

W @ DAL 30-16

3 Tkl, 1 PBU, 58 snaps, 58.3 overall DEF grade

Terrence Brooks

S

Houston Texans (1-8)

L @ MIA 17-9

Injured reserve: chest (eligible to return Week 11)

Xavier Rhodes

CB

Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

W vs NYJ 45-20

2 Tkl, 1 TFL, 42 snaps, 55.0 overall DEF grade

Lamarcus Joyner

S

New York Jets (2-6)

L @ IND 45-20

Injured reserve: torn triceps

Trey Marshall

S

LA Chargers (5-3)

W @ PHI 27-24

6 snaps, no stats

Asante Samuel Jr.

CB

LA Chargers (5-3)

W @ PHI 27-24

Inactive: Concussion

Hamsah Nasirildeen

LB

New York Jets (2-6)

L @ IND 45-20

Injured reserve: undisclosed

Graham Gano

K

New York Giants (3-6)

W vs LV 23-16

3/3 FG, long of 38, 2/2 XP

Josh Sweat

DE

Philadelphia Eagles (3-6)

L vs LAC 27-24

No stats, 42 snaps, 59.3 overall DEF grade

Devonta Freeman

RB

Baltimore Ravens (6-2)

W vs MIN 34-31 OT

13 Car, 79 Yds, 2 Rec, 4 Yds, 1 TD, 3 targets

Bobby Hart

LT

Tennessee Titans (7-2)

W @ LAR 28-16

58 snaps, 30.3 overall OFF grade

Dustin Hopkins

K

LA Chargers (5-3)

W @ PHI 27-24

2/2 FG, long of 30, 1/2 XP
* = all snap counts and grades are courtesy of PFF

---------------------------------------------------

