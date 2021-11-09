NFL 'Noles Week 9: New Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins drills game-winner

The 2021 NFL season continued this weekend, and several former Florida State standouts have already impressed throughout the first two months of the season. Each week this year, we'll post a complete list of NFL 'Noles and recap how they fared, including snap counts and advanced statistics measuring linemen and defenders. Here is a look at how each NFL 'Nole performed during Week 9. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***

Dustin Hopkins is congratulated after his game-winning kick Sunday for the Chargers. (USAToday Sports Images)

In only his second game with the franchise, Dustin Hopkins took the field Sunday for the Chargers with his team tied with the Eagles at 24-24 and only five seconds to play. The former FSU kicker delivered, connecting on a 29-yarder to seal a critical road win for Los Angeles, now in the thick of the playoff hunt at 5-3.

After sitting out last game in a backup role, left tackle Bobby Hart returned to start on the Tennessee Titans offensive line. Elsewhere, Denver defensive back Ronald Darby was part of an impressive defensive effort for the Broncos, helping to stymie one of the league's best offense in the Dallas Cowboys. MORE NFL TALK: Warchant TV Replay: Sunday Smash recaps FSU-N.C. State, weekend football action around the country

Some good news came in Week 9 for a longtime NFL starter and former Seminole. Center Rodney Hudson returned to Arizona's lineup and played every snap for one of the league's top teams. Panthers left tackle Cam Erving has dealt with a few bumps and bruises this season, and he headed back to the bench with an injured calf in the first half against New England. He did not return. After starting the past few weeks, Asante Samuel Jr. did not play Sunday for the Chargers due to a concussion. As far as transactions for NFL 'Noles, running back Jacques Patrick was cut from the San Francisco 49ers practice squad on Tuesday. Former FSU tailback Chris Thompson was also released from the practice squad, ending his stint with the Chicago Bears. Now, check out the full statistics from each and every 'Nole in the NFL: