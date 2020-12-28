Niceville OL Kimo Makaneole decommits from FSU football
The concerns Florida State fans had when Niceville, Fla., offensive line commit Kimo Makaneole didn't sign with the Seminoles in mid-December came to fruition on Monday, as the three-star prospect backed out of his commitment.
Makaneole, who pledged to the Seminoles back during the summer, informed Warchant of the decision Monday evening after telling the FSU coaching staff.
The Niceville High star began to waver in recent weeks after receiving stronger interest from LSU, Texas A&M and other SEC programs. He visited LSU last week and gave the visit very positive reviews.
With Makaneole out of the fold, the Seminoles likely will look to sign two more offensive linemen in the 2021 class, with at least one being a college transfer. They landed two linemen during the early period -- Georgia guard/center Bryson Estes and Alabama tackle Rod Orr.
--------------------------
