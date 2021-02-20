But what Hamilton is interested in now -- what he really wants to see today at Pitt (4 p.m. ET, RSN affiliates) -- is whether his team can build on that performance. If the Seminoles (12-3 overall, 8-2 in the ACC) can play just as hard, be equally focused and locked-in, against an opponent that's not ranked in the Top 10 and sitting atop the ACC standings.

"I'm not real sure they haven't heard that 1,000 times," Hamilton said. "After the game the other day, I was happy. But in the locker room, I had to say, 'We can't let Big Monday, [a top-ranked] team, a team that has won the national title, be what motivates us to be the best of who we are.

"The great teams find a way to be at that level all the time. That's the challenge we have to meet to try to make sure we reach our fullest potential on a consistent basis."

The Seminoles, despite two different COVID-19 pauses that lasted two weeks each, have won seven of their last eight games. In all seven of those wins, they led by double-digits in the second half. And in five of those seven wins, they had a lead of at least 24 points at one point in the game.

But there was also the Georgia Tech game before the second pause. There was the Clemson game before the first pause. And there was the Wake Forest game, in which the Seminoles had to rally back in the final seconds to force overtime and eventually win, where Hamilton's team hasn't been at its very best.

When it plays well, Florida State is an elite team. It's proven to be one of the best in the United States. But when Florida State doesn't play well, it has proven it can be beaten by just about anyone.