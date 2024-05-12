The Florida State baseball team picked a pretty tough time for its first bad series loss of the season.

After dropping Game 1 at Pittsburgh Friday night 1-0, the Seminoles needed to win the final two games at Pitt or they would take a series loss that could prove costly as they look to hold onto their national-seed projection.

it took two days to complete the second game of the series, which began Saturday afternoon and ended Sunday afternoon after the game was postponed due to weather five innings in on Saturday.

Across both days, though, FSU just didn't do enough things right to win the game. The eighth-ranked Seminoles (36-12, 14-11 in ACC) dropped the second game of the series 9-7 at Pitt (22-25, 8-18) which concluded Sunday afternoon.

The Seminoles found themselves in a hole early in the second game of the series when Pitt left fielder Justin Fogel hit a three-run homer off FSU starting pitcher Carson Dorsey.

In his sixth weekend start, Dorsey failed to get through at least three innings for his first time as a starter. He was chased with two outs in the second inning, allowing four runs (all earned) on four hits with three strikeouts and three walks.

FSU cut into the deficit with its first runs of the weekend on a two-run home run by James Tibbs III, his 21st of the season, to make it 4-2. Cam Smith then cut the lead to 4-3 on an RBI double in the fifth inning.

However, Pitt re-extended the lead right back to 6-3 right before the weather delay ended the Saturday portion of the game due to weather on a two-run single off Conner Whittaker in his first live action on the mound for FSU since early April at Boston College.

Right when the game resumed Sunday, FSU plated two runs in the top of the sixth as the first three batters of the inning reached base. However, Pitt again responded with three runs in the bottom of the seventh. The last of those came entirely with two outs on a walk followed by three consecutive hit-by-pitches.

Tibbs and Cam Smith delivered back to back homers with two outs in the top of the ninth, their 22nd and 11th homers of the season, respectively. Then Drew Faurot singled to bring the tying run to the plate with two outs. However, Daniel Cantu popped out in shallow left to bring the comeback just short.

While FSU actually out-hit Pitt 12 to 9 in the second game of the series, FSU's pitching staff issued seven walks, threw four wild pitches and hit four batters while Pitt's pitchers issued four walks with one wild pitch and no HBPs.

And despite the high number of hits, FSU finished the loss 4 of 17 (.235) with runners on base and 2 for 8 (.250) with runners in scoring position.

Game three of the series is set to begin 45 minutes after the second game's conclusion at approximately 3:10 p.m.