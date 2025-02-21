No. 9 FSU baseball demolishes Penn 24-2 in series opener

Link Jarrett has had some occasional quibbles with his Florida State team's offensive approach through the first few games of the 2025 season.

Safe to say he is probably satisfied with the effort his offense put on display in the Seminoles' series opener vs. Penn.

FSU (5-0) hit the ball early and often in a 24-2 demolishing of the Quakers (0-1) at Dick Howser Stadium Friday night.

"I thought the at-bats, up and down the lineup, were really good," Jarrett said after the win. "The quality of the contact, those exit velocities, there were some balls hit really, really hard tonight."

The Seminoles plated five runs and batted around in each of their first two innings at the plate off Penn starter Josh Katz. He was tagged for 10 runs, all earned, on 12 hits over his two innings of work in his season debut.

Five different FSU players had multiple hits and three had three or more runs batted in. Second baseman Drew Faurot led that charge with five RBI, giving him 11 on the season. He hit his third home run of the season -- halfway to his entire 2024 total of six -- in the fourth inning and is hitting .476 through five games this season.

Faurot's homer was FSU's first (and only) extra-base hit of the game. The Seminoles' first 14 hits and 18 of their 19 hits overall were singles.

Cal Fisher added two hits and four RBI while Dartmouth transfer Nathan Cmeyla had two hits and three RBI.

"I'm seeing the ball well. Just trust the process," Fisher said. "Last week, I lined out a bunch. Just tried to not get away from it, tried to stick to my plan. It worked, it's nice."

The lopsided score also allowed FSU to get some bench players extended in-game action. Jace Estes and Brody DeLaMielleure each had their first career hits int he win and Estes had his first two RBI with a two-run single in FSU's seven-run sixth inning.