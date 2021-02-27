On top of that, FSU likely will not be at full strength.

A Tar Heel squad that will get a spark from have fans in the stands (likely more than 3,000) for the first time all season. And one that is trying to avoid suffering three consecutive losses to the Seminoles -- something that has never happened in series history.

When the No. 9-ranked Seminoles hit the court today in Chapel Hill, N.C., they will be facing a North Carolina team that is desperate for a signature victory to bolster its NCAA Tournament seeding.

It's not just the biggest challenge remaining in the regular season. It might just be the biggest one the Florida State men's basketball team has faced all season.

Senior shooting guard M.J. Walker (tendinitis), senior center Tanor Ngom (back soreness) and junior forward Malik Osborne (ankle) are all game-time decisions, according to head coach Leonard Hamilton.

It's possible that none or all could play against the Tar Heels (4 p.m., ESPN).

"This really is going to test us mentally, physically and emotionally," Hamilton said. "Because we know we're not going to be at full strength. So now we've got to challenge ourselves even more to reach deep down inside and ... go out and try to find a way to win.

"So this is the ultimate test for us. We're excited, and I'm anxious to see how well we do."

Walker, who is the Seminoles' leading scorer (13.1 points per game) and top 3-point shooter (33 of 71, 46.5 percent), has battled minor ankle and knee issues in recent weeks. He had a rare scoreless outing last weekend against Pitt and then was held out of Wednesday's game at Miami.

Ngom, who is the top backup to starting center Balsa Koprivica, also missed the Miami game. And Osborne, who comes off the bench but averages more than 20 minutes per game, was sidelined early at Miami with a sprained ankle.

None of the injuries are considered major, but even if all three are able to play, Hamilton knows they likely won't be at their best because they have missed valuable practice time.

At the same time, FSU (14-3, 10-2 in the ACC) has been one of the hottest teams in the country for weeks. The Seminoles have won nine of their last 10 games, and they have a chance to win their second straight regular-season ACC championship.

Beating North Carolina (14-8, 8-5) won't clinch that title, but it will be a major step in that direction. FSU's only remaining games are at home against Boston College (3-13, 1-9) and on the road at Notre Dame (9-12, 6-9).

"I don't have any doubt in my mind our guys will be excited about this situation," Hamilton said. "This is what helps you grow."

The Tar Heels are a curious case.

They are one of the most talented teams in the country, with McDonald's All-Americans up and down their lineup, and they appeared to be trending in a positive direction in recent weeks. Just last Saturday, they pummeled Louisville by 45 points.

But in an effort to make up several postponed games, they picked up a midweek home contest against non-conference opponent Marquette, and they sustained an 83-70 upset defeat to the sub-.500 Golden Eagles.

It was a loss that certainly will not help the Tar Heels' NCAA Tournament resume, and one that Hamilton believes will only heighten their focus coming into today's battle. The Seminoles defeated UNC, 82-75, at home in their first matchup in mid-January.

"Whatever their best shot is," Hamilton said, "we know we're gonna get it."