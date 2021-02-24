It wasn't expected to be much of a battle, and it lived up to the billing. The No. 9 Florida State men's basketball team, which has been one of the hottest teams in the country, led by more than 20 points for much of the night and defeated the struggling Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday night in Coral Gables, 88-71. FSU was led by Sardaar Calhoun with a career-high 16 points, Balsa Koprivica with 13 points, and 12 apiece from RaiQuan Gray and Anthony Polite. Gray also grabbed 13 rebounds, and Koprivica finished with eight. The Seminoles improved to 14-3 overall and 10-2 in the ACC, while the Hurricanes fell to 7-14 and 3-13. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

Box Score: No. 9 FSU 88, Miami 71 While the final margin was somewhat respectable, Florida State likely could have named its score. The Seminoles raced out to a 19-point lead midway through the first half and took a 49-28 advantage into halftime. "In the first half, I liked what I saw," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. "We had a lot of deflections. We created some offense with our defense. ... I thought in the second half, we let up a little bit." The Hurricanes, whose roster has been decimated by injuries, lost for the eighth time in nine games. The Seminoles recorded their ninth win in the last 10 games. It would have been much more lopsided if not for a huge night from Miami guard Isaiah Wong. The 6-3 sophomore scored a game-high 29 points on 9-of-16 shooting (4-of-5 from 3-point range). "We had a hard time guarding Wong," Hamilton said. "He's an unbelievable one-on-one player." Florida State was a little short-handed on this night as well, as senior guard M.J. Walker and senior center Tanor Ngom both sat out with minor injuries. Forward Malik Osborne also left the game after just nine minutes after sustaining an ankle injury. But it didn't matter, as the Seminoles enjoyed a 57-5 advantage in bench scoring to win their seventh straight game against the Hurricanes. "We win games by committee," Hamilton said. "We've said that all along. The strength of our team is in the quality of our depth. We were without two of our top seven players, and our leading scorer, and the other guys stepped up and filled in the roles. That's who we are."