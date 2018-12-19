'Noles get a huge flip as Miami DL Malcolm Ray switches to FSU
Nothing gets the juices flowing on Signing Day like a last-minute flip, and Florida State fans got such a jolt Wednesday morning as Miami Carol City defensive lineman Malcolm Ray switched from his commitment to South Florida to Florida State.
The Seminoles received his National Letter of Intent around 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Although he committed to USF back in August, Florida State has always been his dream school. And he was ready to jump on board once the Seminoles offered and he took an official visit last weekend.
Ray is rated a three-star prospect by Rivals, but he could receive a ranking bump after a strong senior season. Longtime South Florida recruiting analyst Larry Blustein recently called Ray the best defensive player in the talent-rich area.
Ray is now 6-2 and 247 pounds and could either play strongside defensive end or defensive tackle at the next level.