Nothing gets the juices flowing on Signing Day like a last-minute flip, and Florida State fans got such a jolt Wednesday morning as Miami Carol City defensive lineman Malcolm Ray switched from his commitment to South Florida to Florida State.

The Seminoles received his National Letter of Intent around 8 a.m. Wednesday.



Although he committed to USF back in August, Florida State has always been his dream school. And he was ready to jump on board once the Seminoles offered and he took an official visit last weekend.

* Related Story: Could FSU strike gold with Carol City duo?