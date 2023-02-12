Defensive tackle Derrick Nnaadi won his second Super Bowl on Sunday night as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

Nnadi also won Super Bowl LIV in Feb. 2020. He was a third-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2018 draft.

Nnadi’s three Super Bowl appearances are tied for second among all Seminoles, trailing only J.T. Thomas’ four Super Bowl appearances with the Pittsburgh Steelers following the 1974, 1975, 1978 and 1979 seasons. The other Seminoles to make three Super Bowl appearances are Ken Lanier, who played in Super Bowl XXI, XXII and XXIV with the Denver Broncos, and Bryant McFadden, who played in Super Bowl XL, XLIII and XLV with the Steelers

Joshua Kaindoh is also on the injured reserve for the Chiefs. He was a fourth-round pick in 2021.

Josh Sweat had one tackle and a QB hit for the Eagles.