Noles in NFL: Derrick Nnadi wins second Super Bowl
Defensive tackle Derrick Nnaadi won his second Super Bowl on Sunday night as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.
Nnadi also won Super Bowl LIV in Feb. 2020. He was a third-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2018 draft.
Nnadi’s three Super Bowl appearances are tied for second among all Seminoles, trailing only J.T. Thomas’ four Super Bowl appearances with the Pittsburgh Steelers following the 1974, 1975, 1978 and 1979 seasons. The other Seminoles to make three Super Bowl appearances are Ken Lanier, who played in Super Bowl XXI, XXII and XXIV with the Denver Broncos, and Bryant McFadden, who played in Super Bowl XL, XLIII and XLV with the Steelers
Joshua Kaindoh is also on the injured reserve for the Chiefs. He was a fourth-round pick in 2021.
Josh Sweat had one tackle and a QB hit for the Eagles.
Seminoles who won Super Bowls
Fred Biletnikoff — Oakland Raiders, Super Bowl XI
Ron Sellers — Miami Dolphins, Super Bowl VII
J.T. Thomas — Pittsburgh Steelers, Super Bowls IX, X, XIII, XIV
Willie Jones — Oakland Raiders, Super Bowl XV
Mike Shumann — San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl XVI
Dennis McKinnon — Chicago Bears, Super Bowl XX
Zeke Mowatt — New York Giants, Super Bowl XXI
Rick Tuten — St. Louis Rams, Super Bowl XXXIV
Martin Mayhew — Washington Redskins, Super Bowl XXVI
Dexter Carter — San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl XXIX
Dedrick Dodge — San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl XXIX
William Floyd — San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl XXIX
Deion Sanders — San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl XXIX and Dallas Cowboys, Super Bowl XXX
Edgar Bennett — Green Bay Packers, Super Bowl XXXI
LeRoy Butler — Green Bay Packers, Super Bowl XXXI
Andre Cooper — Denver Broncos, Super Bowl XXXII
Devin Bush — St. Louis Rams, Super Bowl XXXIV
Amp Lee — St. Louis Rams, Super Bowl XXXIV
Peter Boulware — Baltimore Ravens, Super Bowl XXXV
Terrell Buckley — New England Patriots, Super Bowl XXXVI
Derrick Brooks — Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Super Bowl XXXVII
Dexter Jackson — Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Super Bowl XXXVII
Brad Johnson — Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Super Bowl XXXVII
Greg Spires — Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Super Bowl XXXVII
P.K. Sam — New England Patriots, Super Bowl XXXIX
Chris Hope — Pittsburgh Steelers, Super Bowl XL
Bryant McFadden — Pittsburgh Steelers, Super Bowl XL and XLIII
Anquan Boldin — Baltimore Ravens, Super Bowl XLVII
Orpheus Roye — Pittsburgh Steelers, Super Bowl XLIII
Lawrence Timmons — Pittsburgh Steelers, Super Bowl XLIII
Bryan Stork — New England Patriots, Super Bowl XLIX
Tre’ Jackson — New England Patriots, Super Bowl LI
Nigel Bradham — Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl LII
Ronald Darby — Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl LII
Timmy Jernigan — Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl LII
Patrick Robinson — Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl LII
Ryan Izzo — New England Patriots, Super Bowl LIII
Cameron Erving — Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl LIV
Derrick Nnadi — Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl LIV and Super Bowl LVII
Garrison Sanborn — Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Super Bowl LV
Cam Akers — LA Rams, Super Bowl LVI
Jalen Ramsey — LA Rams, Super Bowl LVI
Josh Kaindoh — Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl LVII