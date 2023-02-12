News More News
football

Noles in NFL: Derrick Nnadi wins second Super Bowl

Bob Ferrante • TheOsceola
Editor
@bobferrante

Defensive tackle Derrick Nnaadi won his second Super Bowl on Sunday night as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

Nnadi also won Super Bowl LIV in Feb. 2020. He was a third-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2018 draft.

Nnadi’s three Super Bowl appearances are tied for second among all Seminoles, trailing only J.T. Thomas’ four Super Bowl appearances with the Pittsburgh Steelers following the 1974, 1975, 1978 and 1979 seasons. The other Seminoles to make three Super Bowl appearances are Ken Lanier, who played in Super Bowl XXI, XXII and XXIV with the Denver Broncos, and Bryant McFadden, who played in Super Bowl XL, XLIII and XLV with the Steelers

Joshua Kaindoh is also on the injured reserve for the Chiefs. He was a fourth-round pick in 2021.

Josh Sweat had one tackle and a QB hit for the Eagles.

Seminoles who won Super Bowls

Fred Biletnikoff — Oakland Raiders, Super Bowl XI

Ron Sellers — Miami Dolphins, Super Bowl VII

J.T. Thomas — Pittsburgh Steelers, Super Bowls IX, X, XIII, XIV

Willie Jones — Oakland Raiders, Super Bowl XV

Mike Shumann — San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl XVI

Dennis McKinnon — Chicago Bears, Super Bowl XX

Zeke Mowatt — New York Giants, Super Bowl XXI

Rick Tuten — St. Louis Rams, Super Bowl XXXIV

Martin Mayhew — Washington Redskins, Super Bowl XXVI

Dexter Carter — San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl XXIX

Dedrick Dodge — San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl XXIX

William Floyd — San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl XXIX

Deion Sanders — San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl XXIX and Dallas Cowboys, Super Bowl XXX

Edgar Bennett — Green Bay Packers, Super Bowl XXXI

LeRoy Butler — Green Bay Packers, Super Bowl XXXI

Andre Cooper — Denver Broncos, Super Bowl XXXII

Devin Bush — St. Louis Rams, Super Bowl XXXIV

Amp Lee — St. Louis Rams, Super Bowl XXXIV

Peter Boulware — Baltimore Ravens, Super Bowl XXXV

Terrell Buckley — New England Patriots, Super Bowl XXXVI

Derrick Brooks — Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Super Bowl XXXVII

Dexter Jackson — Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Super Bowl XXXVII

Brad Johnson — Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Super Bowl XXXVII

Greg Spires — Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Super Bowl XXXVII

P.K. Sam — New England Patriots, Super Bowl XXXIX

Chris Hope — Pittsburgh Steelers, Super Bowl XL

Bryant McFadden — Pittsburgh Steelers, Super Bowl XL and XLIII

Anquan Boldin — Baltimore Ravens, Super Bowl XLVII

Orpheus Roye — Pittsburgh Steelers, Super Bowl XLIII

Lawrence Timmons — Pittsburgh Steelers, Super Bowl XLIII

Bryan Stork — New England Patriots, Super Bowl XLIX

Tre’ Jackson — New England Patriots, Super Bowl LI

Nigel Bradham — Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl LII

Ronald Darby — Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl LII

Timmy Jernigan — Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl LII

Patrick Robinson — Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl LII

Ryan Izzo — New England Patriots, Super Bowl LIII

Cameron Erving — Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl LIV

Derrick Nnadi — Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl LIV and Super Bowl LVII

Garrison Sanborn — Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Super Bowl LV

Cam Akers — LA Rams, Super Bowl LVI

Jalen Ramsey — LA Rams, Super Bowl LVI

Josh Kaindoh — Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl LVII

