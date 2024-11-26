Noles in NFL: Jalen Ramsey has four tackles, sack in win

RB Cam Akers (Vikings): 3 carries for 19 yards and one catch for 6 yards and a touchdown in win at Tennessee. Season: 72 carries, 275 yards, 1 TD and 10 catches, 49 yards, 2 TDs
TE Jaheim Bell (Patriots): Played but did not record a catch in loss at Miami.
TB Trey Benson (Cardinals): Four carries for 18 yards in loss at Seattle. Season: 53 carries, 234 yards, 1 TD and five catches for 55 yards.
LB Tatum Bethune (49ers): Suffered a sprained MCL and has been placed on the injured reserve. Season: Two tackles, one fumble recovery.
DE Brian Burns (Giants): Three tackles in loss to Tampa Bay. Season: 49 tackles, six sacks.
WR Keon Coleman (Bills): He hasn’t played since Nov. 3 due to a wrist injury but is questionable for Sunday’s game against San Francisco. Season: 22 catches for 417 yards, three touchdowns.
DB Ronald Darby (Jaguars): Bye week. Season: 43 tackles.
OL Landon Dickerson (Eagles): Graded at 77.7 at guard (78.2 as a run blocker) by PFF this season.
DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Texans): Two tackles in loss to Tennessee. Season: 22 tackles, two sacks, one fumble recovery.
DT Braden Fiske (Rams): Four tackles and a sack in loss to Philadelphia. Season: 33 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles.
PK Graham Gano (Giants): 1 of 1 on PATs in loss to Tampa Bay. Season: 3 of 4 on FGs, 2 of 2 on PATs
LB Amari Gainer (Raiders): Played but did not record a stat in loss to Denver. Season: Four tackles.
DE Eddie Goldman (Falcons): Bye week. Season: Six tackles.
DB Renardo Green (49ers): Five tackles in loss at Green Bay. Season: 33 tackles.
PK Dustin Hopkins (Browns): Made a 34-yard field-goal attempt and an extra point in win over Pittsburgh. Season: 15 of 21 on field-goal attempts and 11 of 13 on extra-point attempts.
DB Derwin James Jr. (Chargers): Six tackles and a sack in loss to Baltimore. Season: 65 tackles, 2.5 sacks.
DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): Announced he tore his Achilles in Sunday’s game at Tennessee
DB Jarrian Jones (Jaguars): Bye week. Season: 21 tackles.
DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Two tackles in win at Carolina. Season: Five tackles.
DB Jalen Ramsey (Dolphins): Four tackles and a sack in win over New England. Season: 44 tackles, two interceptions, one sack.
DE Janarius Robinson (Raiders): One tackle in loss to Denver. Season: Four tackles.
DB Jammie Robinson (Panthers): DNP with a knee injury. Season: Three tackles.
DB Asante Samuel Jr. (Chargers): On the injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Season: 13 tackles.
DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Two tackles, one sack in win over LA Rams. Season: 25 tackles, seven sacks.
QB Jordan Travis (Jets): On the inactive list.
DE Jared Verse (Rams): Seven tackles in loss to Philadelphia. Season: 49 tackles, 4.5 sack, two forced fumbles.
DE DeMarcus Walker (Bears): Five tackles and a sack in loss to Minnesota. Season: 31 tackles, 2.5 sacks.
WR Johnny Wilson (Eagles): Targeted once but didn’t have a catch in win over LA Rams. Season: Two catches on eight targets for 14 yards.
QB Jameis Winston (Browns): 18 of 27 for 219 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in win over Pittsburgh. Season: 107 of 172 for 1,266 yards, seven TDs and four INTs.
