PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DTDg0WjNUQlBQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNMODRaM1RCUFAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1DTDg0WjNUQlBQJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Noles in NFL: Keon Coleman leads FSU's rookies in Week 1

Bob Ferrante • TheOsceola
Editor
@bobferrante

Keon Coleman had one of the best days on week 1 of any FSU players in the NFL, hauling in four receptions (on five targets) for 51 yards in Buffalo's week 1 win over Arizona.

RB Cam Akers (Texans): Akers was inactive by coach's decision for week 1 vs. Indianapolis.

TE Jaheim Bell (Patriots): Did not record a stat in New England’s week 1 win over Cincinnati.

TB Trey Benson (Cardinals): Three carries for 13 yards and one catch for five yards

LB Tatum Bethune (49ers): Played but did not record a stat in win over NY Jets on Monday

DE Brian Burns (Giants): Four tackles

WR Keon Coleman (Bills): Four catches for 51 yards, including a 28-yarder

DB Ronald Darby (Jaguars): Seven tackles

OL Landon Dickerson (Eagles) Started and graded at 75.5 by Pro Football Focus

DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Texans): Three tackles, one sack

DT Braden Fiske (Rams): Five tackles, played 47 snaps

PK Graham Gano (Giants): Made both FG attempts, including a 50-yarder

LB Amari Gainer (Raiders): Played but did not record a stat in Las Vegas’ season opener

DE Eddie Goldman (Falcons): One tackle in loss to Pittsburgh

DB Renardo Green (49ers): One tackle in win over NY Jets on Monday

PK Dustin Hopkins (Browns): Made a 51-yard field-goal attempt, 2 of 2 PATs

DB Derwin James Jr. (Chargers): Seven tackles in win over Las Vegas

DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): Two tackles in loss to 49ers on Monday

DB Jarrian Jones (Jaguars): One tackle in loss to Miami

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Played but did not record a stat in Kansas City’s win over Baltimore

DB Jalen Ramsey (Dolphins): Three tackles in win over Jacksonville, just days after signing extension with Miami.

DE Janarius Robinson (Raiders): No stats in loss to the Chargers, played 24 snaps

DB Jammie Robinson (Panthers): Inactive for Carolina’s loss to New Orleans

DB Asante Samuel Jr. (Chargers): Six tackles in win over Las Vegas

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): One tackle in win over Green Bay, played 41 snaps

QB Jordan Travis (Jets): Begins the season on the inactive list

DE Jared Verse (Rams): Four tackles, one sack. Graded at 75.5 by PFF on 43 plays

DE DeMarcus Walker (Bears): One tackle in win over Tennessee. Graded at 76.1 by PFF on 53 plays

WR Johnny Wilson (Eagles): Targeted once but no catches in win over Green Bay

QB Jameis Winston (Browns): Did not play in loss to Dallas

Note: Keir Thomas is on the Rams’ practice squad. Cam Erving is on the Texans’ practice squad. Fabien Lovett is on the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwOTciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Zsb3JpZGFzdGF0ZS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3Mvbm9sZXMtaW4tbmZsLWtlb24tY29sZW1hbi1sZWFkcy1m c3Utcy1yb29raWVzLWluLXdlZWstMSIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwn LAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcs CiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewog ICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwg ZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0Iilb MF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdy ZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxh c3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4 L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShz LCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZj Mj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGZmxvcmlkYXN0YXRlLnJpdmFs cy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGbm9sZXMtaW4tbmZsLWtlb24tY29sZW1hbi1sZWFk cy1mc3Utcy1yb29raWVzLWluLXdlZWstMSZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMDk3JmN2PTIu MCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29t U2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==