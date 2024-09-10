Noles in NFL: Keon Coleman leads FSU's rookies in Week 1
Keon Coleman had one of the best days on week 1 of any FSU players in the NFL, hauling in four receptions (on five targets) for 51 yards in Buffalo's week 1 win over Arizona.
RB Cam Akers (Texans): Akers was inactive by coach's decision for week 1 vs. Indianapolis.
TE Jaheim Bell (Patriots): Did not record a stat in New England’s week 1 win over Cincinnati.
TB Trey Benson (Cardinals): Three carries for 13 yards and one catch for five yards
LB Tatum Bethune (49ers): Played but did not record a stat in win over NY Jets on Monday
DE Brian Burns (Giants): Four tackles
WR Keon Coleman (Bills): Four catches for 51 yards, including a 28-yarder
DB Ronald Darby (Jaguars): Seven tackles
OL Landon Dickerson (Eagles) Started and graded at 75.5 by Pro Football Focus
DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Texans): Three tackles, one sack
DT Braden Fiske (Rams): Five tackles, played 47 snaps
PK Graham Gano (Giants): Made both FG attempts, including a 50-yarder
LB Amari Gainer (Raiders): Played but did not record a stat in Las Vegas’ season opener
DE Eddie Goldman (Falcons): One tackle in loss to Pittsburgh
DB Renardo Green (49ers): One tackle in win over NY Jets on Monday
PK Dustin Hopkins (Browns): Made a 51-yard field-goal attempt, 2 of 2 PATs
DB Derwin James Jr. (Chargers): Seven tackles in win over Las Vegas
DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): Two tackles in loss to 49ers on Monday
DB Jarrian Jones (Jaguars): One tackle in loss to Miami
DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Played but did not record a stat in Kansas City’s win over Baltimore
DB Jalen Ramsey (Dolphins): Three tackles in win over Jacksonville, just days after signing extension with Miami.
DE Janarius Robinson (Raiders): No stats in loss to the Chargers, played 24 snaps
DB Jammie Robinson (Panthers): Inactive for Carolina’s loss to New Orleans
DB Asante Samuel Jr. (Chargers): Six tackles in win over Las Vegas
DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): One tackle in win over Green Bay, played 41 snaps
QB Jordan Travis (Jets): Begins the season on the inactive list
DE Jared Verse (Rams): Four tackles, one sack. Graded at 75.5 by PFF on 43 plays
DE DeMarcus Walker (Bears): One tackle in win over Tennessee. Graded at 76.1 by PFF on 53 plays
WR Johnny Wilson (Eagles): Targeted once but no catches in win over Green Bay
QB Jameis Winston (Browns): Did not play in loss to Dallas
Note: Keir Thomas is on the Rams’ practice squad. Cam Erving is on the Texans’ practice squad. Fabien Lovett is on the Chiefs’ practice squad.
