News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-01-16 08:59:02 -0600') }} football Edit

Noles in the NFL: Wild card stats, divisional round playoff schedule

Asante Samuel Jr. (26) had three interceptions in the Chargers' loss on Saturday. Above, he celebrates an INT with Derwin James.
Asante Samuel Jr. (26) had three interceptions in the Chargers' loss on Saturday. Above, he celebrates an INT with Derwin James.
Bob Ferrante • TheOsceola
Editor
@bobferrante

Wild card weekend stats for FSU players in the NFL:

RB Dalvin Cook (Vikings): 15 carries for 60 yards in loss to NY Giants. Regular season: 264 carries, 1,173 yards (4.4-yard average) and eight touchdowns as well as 39 receptions for 295 yards and two touchdowns.

RB Jashaun Corbin (Giants): He was elevated from the practice squad ahead of the game at Minnesota but did not play.

PK Graham Gano (Giants): 1 of 1 on FG attempts (a 25-yarder) and 4 of 4 on PAT attempts in win at Minnesota. Regular season: 29 of 32 on FGs, 32 of 34 on extra-point attempts.

OL Bobby Hart (Bills): Earned a 52.0 overall grade by PFF on 125 snaps this season.

PK Dustin Hopkins (Chargers): He missed every game since mid-October due to injury. Regular season: 9 of 10 on FG attempts, 12 of 12 on PATs.

S Derwin James (Chargers): He had nine tackles in the loss at Jacksonville. Regular season: 115 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles.

CB Asante Samuel (Chargers): Three interceptions and three tackles in loss at Jacksonville. Regular season: 57 tackles, two INTs, one fumble recovery.

CB Xavier Rhodes (Cowboys): He was signed to the practice squad before the regular season finale and he could play at Tampa on Monday night.

A few Seminoles in the NFL were on teams that had byes as they earned the No. 1 seed. Those include:

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): He did not play due to injury (neck) in regular season finale. Regular season: 48 tackles, 11 sacks and one interception (for a 42-yard touchdown).

DT Marvin Wilson (Eagles): He had four tackles in the regular season.

DE Janarius Robinson (Eagles): Robinson was placed on injured reserve before the regular-season finale.

DE Joshua Kaindoh (Chiefs): Inactive. Has not played this season.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): He had 25 tackles in the regular season

Divisional playoff schedule

Saturday's games

Jacksonville at Kansas City, 4:30 p.m. (NBC)

NY Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday's games

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 3 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas or Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}