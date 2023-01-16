Wild card weekend stats for FSU players in the NFL:

RB Dalvin Cook (Vikings): 15 carries for 60 yards in loss to NY Giants. Regular season: 264 carries, 1,173 yards (4.4-yard average) and eight touchdowns as well as 39 receptions for 295 yards and two touchdowns.

RB Jashaun Corbin (Giants): He was elevated from the practice squad ahead of the game at Minnesota but did not play.

PK Graham Gano (Giants): 1 of 1 on FG attempts (a 25-yarder) and 4 of 4 on PAT attempts in win at Minnesota. Regular season: 29 of 32 on FGs, 32 of 34 on extra-point attempts.

OL Bobby Hart (Bills): Earned a 52.0 overall grade by PFF on 125 snaps this season.

PK Dustin Hopkins (Chargers): He missed every game since mid-October due to injury. Regular season: 9 of 10 on FG attempts, 12 of 12 on PATs.

S Derwin James (Chargers): He had nine tackles in the loss at Jacksonville. Regular season: 115 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles.

CB Asante Samuel (Chargers): Three interceptions and three tackles in loss at Jacksonville. Regular season: 57 tackles, two INTs, one fumble recovery.

CB Xavier Rhodes (Cowboys): He was signed to the practice squad before the regular season finale and he could play at Tampa on Monday night.