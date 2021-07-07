'Non-stop grinding' ... FSU newcomers sing praises of strength coach Storms

"I came here at 189 (pounds)," freshman defender George Wilson said. "I'm over 200 now. I'm using my resources. ... It's been intense out there. And they're excited in the weight room. I love it."

Learning plays and getting acclimated to college life is an important part of the transition from high school to college. So is getting bigger and stronger.

Of the five Florida State freshman football players who met with the media on Wednesday, there wasn't a single one who didn't compliment the job strength coach Josh Storms and his staff have been doing since they arrived on campus earlier this summer.

Wilson is one of a number of incoming recruits who could play multiple positions for the Seminoles.

Maybe he ends up being a hand-in-the-dirt defensive end. Maybe he ends up being a stand-up outside linebacker. Right now, he says he's playing the "Fox" position (which is a hybrid of the two). But a lot could change when preseason practice begins next month.

The only thing that was definitely known once he arrived on campus was he needed to add weight. Lots of it. So far, he's put on close to 15 pounds. "Good weight," as head coach Mike Norvell calls it.

And he and the other incoming freshmen will be looking to add much more in the coming months and years.

"Coach Storms is a great guy and a great coach," defensive end Byron Turner said. "I appreciate everything he's doing for me right now. He's helping me out a lot in the weight room, gaining weight and stuff and getting me to my goals."

Turner, who is currently listed at 6-foot-4 and 227 pounds on the official roster, said he would like to be in the 250-255 range going into the season.

"I'm close to it right now," he said.

Fellow freshman Patrick Payton is listed at 210 pounds but says he is heavier than that now. He also could line up at outside linebacker or defensive end.

"I came in about 210, 212," Payton said. "I've gained about 10 to 12 pounds since I've been here. And I'm good around 230."

Both Payton and Wilson said they have eaten more since they arrived in Tallahassee than they ever have in their lives. Both are eating at least four meals per day, and they're being told by the nutrition staff what belongs in their body and what doesn't.

Not that those instructions are reserved just for the hybrid linebacker/defensive ends on the roster. Each player on the team, regardless of position, has a weight goal in mind and a workout regimen based on that goal.

The Seminoles' veteran players are already well aware of what Storms and his staff are going to put them through.

For these freshmen, though, it's been an eye-opening experience.

"It's intense," defensive lineman Shambre Jackson said. "His staff is amazing. They push me to be my best every day ... to learn new techniques in the weight room, new stuff that I never knew before. ...

"It's been non-stop grinding. And I enjoy it a lot."

Jackson was the only one of the players interviewed Wednesday who didn't have a specific number in mind when asked what his weight-training (and gaining) goals were this summer and season.

But his answer might just sum up better than any other what Storms and Norvell are trying to instill going into any season.

"I just plan to work hard and see how it goes," Jackson said.

