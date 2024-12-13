Norvell: Castellanos one of 'most dynamic playmakers in college football'

Florida State has signed Thomas Castellanos, the former Boston College quarterback, the school announced on Friday.

Castellanos visited FSU on Wednesday and committed that evening.

"Thomas Castellanos is one of the most dynamic playmakers in college football,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said in a statement. “He has displayed incredible arm talent while throwing more than 3,500 yards and more than 30 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

"He has also grown in his passing efficiency, which was put on display last year. He will be a great addition with his ability on the field, and he will be a tremendous complement to our roster as we bring this program back to the Florida State standard."

FSU has seen a dramatic change in its quarterback room in one week, beginning with Luke Kromenhoek's decision to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday. Castellanos' visit had already been scheduled, and he quickly made his decision.

Castellanos began his college career at UCF in 2022, playing for Gus Malzahn (now FSU's offensive coordinator). He played in 21 games (20 starts) at Boston College the last two seasons, completing 58.6 percent of his passes for 3,614 yards and adding 1,307 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.

A native of Waycross, Ga., Castellanos threw for 7,710 yards and ran for 3,681 yards as four-year starter at Ware County.

Column: What to make of FSU's choice of Castellanos