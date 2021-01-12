All four have enrolled for the spring semester, along with previously announced transfers QB McKenzie Milton (UCF), DE Jermaine Johnson (Georgia) and DB Jarques McClellion (Arkansas)

FSU also has landed a commitment from Kansas WR Andrew Parchment, who is expected to enroll this summer.

Here is the official release from FSU on the four new additions:

Mike Norvell Statement

“We’re excited to get this group of transfers in school to be part of our offseason program and involved within the FSU community. All of our newcomers are excited about their individual opportunities here at Florida State but also the ability to build collaborative relationships with their teammates and coaching staff. We had the youngest team in college football last season and are excited about the youth we are continuing to develop, but it’s also great being able to add quality experience to our roster.”

Brandon Moore | DB | 6-0 | 186 | Sanford, Fla. | Seminole High School/UCF

Appeared in 27 games with 21 starts at UCF…recorded 76 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, two interceptions, 19 pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery for Knights…started 2019 season opener, recording two tackles and one pass breakup, before season-ending injury that also kept him from playing in 2020…started all 13 games at cornerback in 2018 and earned honorable mention All-AAC honors…recorded 43 tackles, 1.0 for loss, one interception and 10 pass breakups…ranked eighth in AAC in passes defended and pass breakups…returned interception 93 yards for touchdown vs. No. 11 LSU in Fiesta Bowl…made career-high seven tackles vs. FAU…played all 13 games with seven starts as redshirt freshman when UCF posted perfect 13-0 record…registered 31 tackles, 2.5 for loss, one interception, eight pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery…three-year letterman at Seminole…made seven interceptions, including five during sophomore season.

Mike Norvell on Brandon Moore

“We’re happy to be adding Brandon Moore to our defensive backfield. He’s someone I have great familiarity with having competed against him. He’s a long cornerback who is extremely fluid in his movements and has a high athletic ceiling. He’s been a very productive player who adds experience and playmaking ability to our defense.”

Jammie Robinson | DB | 5-11 | 195 | Leesburg, Ga. | Lee County HS/South Carolina

Appeared in 22 games with 13 starts in two seasons at South Carolina…recorded 136 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, two interceptions, eight pass breakups and one forced fumble…earned second-team Freshman All-America honors from PFF and Freshman All-SEC acclaim in 2019…made 74 tackles, 2.0 for loss, one interception, four pass breakups and one quarterback hurry while starting all 10 games in 2020…tackles total ranked second among Gamecocks and PBU total was third…registered 62 tackles, one interception, four pass breakups and one forced fumble during true freshman season…five passes defended ranked fourth among SEC freshmen and 5.2 tackles per game was fifth-highest average among SEC freshmen…made career-high 15 tackles, including 12 solo stops, at Texas A&M…tackles total was highest by Gamecock freshman since 1994…registered first career interception and forced fumble vs. No. 9 Florida…rated as four-star prospect by Rivals and ESPN…earned state Defensive Player of the Year after leading Lee County to 15-0 record and 6A state championship in 2018…recorded more than 100 tackles his senior season and also scored on punt, kickoff and interception returns.

Mike Norvell on Jammie Robinson

“We’re excited about having Jammie Robinson join our team. Jammie is a dynamic playmaker who brings a hard-hitting style to the safety position. We feel he has tremendous flexibility within our defense and we are excited about the experience he brings, his mentality and the passion with which he plays.”

Keir Thomas | DE | 6-2 | 275 | Miami, Fla. | Miami Central HS/South Carolina

Appeared in 47 games with 32 starts in five seasons at South Carolina…recorded 132 tackles, including 18.5 for loss with 8.5 sacks, and eight quarterback hurries…started all seven games played in 2020 and made 32 tackles, 5.5 for loss with 3.0 sacks…ranked second among Gamecocks in tackles for loss and sacks…made career-high eight tackles, all solo, in win vs. No. 15 Auburn…earned Dr. Harris Pastides Outstanding Student-Athlete Award following 2019 season…redshirted in 2019 due to injury, appearing in two games and making four tackles with 1.0 for loss…started all 12 games played in 2018 and registered 44 tackles, 3.5 for loss with 1.5 sacks, and four quarterback hurries…had three straight games with at least one TFL…appeared in all 13 games with 11 starts in 2017 and recorded 38 tackles, 4.5 for loss with 2.0 sacks, three quarterback hurries and one forced fumble…played in all 13 games with two starts as true freshman and made 24 tackles, including 4.0 for loss with 2.0 sacks…helped lead Miami Central to consecutive 6A state championships…earned first-team 6A all-state and 8A-6A Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2015…recorded 154 tackles with 50 sacks over two seasons for Rockets.

Mike Norvell on Keir Thomas

“We’re fired up about the playmaking ability Keir brings to our defensive front. He will play primarily at our FOX position in base situations but will be able to contribute at any position along the defensive front. He plays with tremendous passion and an attacking approach. He will be a key contributor in his senior season.”

D.J. Williams | RB | 5-10 | 208 | Lake Placid, Fla. | Sebring HS/Auburn

Appeared in 19 games with three starts in two seasons at Auburn…rushed 122 times for 599 yards and five touchdowns with 12 catches for 72 yards…posted career-high 130 rushing yards at No. 2 LSU in 2019…also added 21 receiving yards for career-best 151 all-purpose yards against eventual national champions…had 38 carries for 199 yards and three touchdowns plus seven catches for 40 yards during 2020 season…rushed 84 times for 400 yards and two touchdowns and added five receptions for 32 yards in 2019…ranked 256th in ESPN300…two-time All-Highlands selection at Sebring…responsible for 2,334 yards of total offense and 34 touchdowns his senior year, rushing for 1,221 yards and 21 touchdowns and passing for 1,113 yards and 13 touchdowns…helped lead Blue Streaks to eight wins and 6A state playoff appearance…also lettered in baseball.

Mike Norvell on D.J. Williams

“We’re excited about bringing D.J. Williams into the offensive backfield. He’s been a very productive runner and receiver in his first two years. He brings a complete package of speed and power and will be a tremendous complement to the guys we have in the running back room.”

