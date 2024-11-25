Norvell: Coordinator search ongoing, a few candidates may coach CFP teams

The timeline for Mike Norvell to announce new additions to his Florida State football coaching staff comes with an interesting duality.

Obviously, Norvell would love to have his staff in place ahead of the early signing period for recruits, which begins on Dec. 4, four days after the Seminoles' season ends Saturday vs. Florida.

However, if he wants to hire coaches away who are currently having success elsewhere, that may prove challenging with conference championship games the following weekend and the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff now meaning many more teams are still in contention and also extending the season into late January.

Asked how he would handle if any of his prime candidates for the vacant offensive and defensive coordinator jobs were currently with teams that are still in CFP contention, he confirmed that is indeed the case on Monday.

"There are guys that probably are on a pretty good track to be playing in a Playoff that I know have interest in opportunities here," Norvell said. "Obviously we're going through all parts of it, just trying to find the right fit for our football program, for these players, for what we're trying to do and build immediately and obviously for the next few years as we continue to bounce back from where we are right now."