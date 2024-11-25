Norvell: Coordinator search ongoing, a few candidates may coach CFP teams

The timeline for Mike Norvell to announce new additions to his Florida State football coaching staff comes with an interesting duality.
Obviously, Norvell would love to have his staff in place ahead of the early signing period for recruits, which begins on Dec. 4, four days after the Seminoles' season ends Saturday vs. Florida.
However, if he wants to hire coaches away who are currently having success elsewhere, that may prove challenging with conference championship games the following weekend and the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff now meaning many more teams are still in contention and also extending the season into late January.
Asked how he would handle if any of his prime candidates for the vacant offensive and defensive coordinator jobs were currently with teams that are still in CFP contention, he confirmed that is indeed the case on Monday.
"There are guys that probably are on a pretty good track to be playing in a Playoff that I know have interest in opportunities here," Norvell said. "Obviously we're going through all parts of it, just trying to find the right fit for our football program, for these players, for what we're trying to do and build immediately and obviously for the next few years as we continue to bounce back from where we are right now."
Looking at our Osceola defensive coordinator board, SMU defensive coordinator Scott Symons is viewed as a top-tier candidate. His team will be a top-four seed in the CFP if the Mustangs win the ACC Championship Game and they may make it into the 12-team field even if they were to lose in Charlotte.
On the offensive coordinator board, Indiana co-OC Tino Sunseri is likely to be coaching in the CFP if the Hoosiers beat Purdue on Saturday while UNLV OC Brennan Marion's team now controls its own destiny in the Mountain West conference and would take on Boise State next weekend if it beat Nevada on Saturday night.
Norvell didn't share much of an update as to how the timeline for announcing hires is shaping up. But he did say it continues to progress in a positive way.
"I've really liked the progress that has been made," Norvell said. "We'll kind of see the timeline of how that all shakes out here in the next week, next couple of weeks, and then anything progressing from there, I think all options are open, all things are being considered and we'll make the best decision when we need to obviously as it unfolds."
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple