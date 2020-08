On the eve of preseason camp, Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell met with the media virtually during a Zoom press conference to discuss the state of the program as he begins his first season at the helm. Norvell stressed the importance of safety protocols off the field and the aim to not overwhelm players on the field. FSU will begin the 2020 season at home vs. Georgia Tech.

