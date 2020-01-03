Norvell finishes coaching staff with hiring of Vols RBs coach, per report
The new year is just getting started, and Mike Norvell has his entire Florida State football coaching staff in place.
The final piece comes in the form of running backs coach David Johnson, who held the same position at Tennessee. The move was reported Friday by Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman, one day after the Vols defeated Indiana in the Gator Bowl.
Although Johnson has coached at Tennessee the past two seasons -- running backs in 2019 and wide receivers in 2018 -- he previously worked for Norvell at Memphis as passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.
Before that, he spent four years at Tulane coaching running backs and tight ends. The New Orleans native also enjoyed a successful high school coaching career before moving on to the college level.
One of his star pupils was future LSU and NFL star Tyrann Mathieu.
Here is a look at FSU's new coaching staff:
Head coach -- Mike Norvell
Chief of Staff -- Bruce Warwick
Deputy head coach/TEs coach -- Chris Thomsen
Defensive coordinator -- Adam Fuller
Offensive coordinator/QBs coach -- Kenny Dillingham
Running backs coach -- David Johnson
Wide receivers coach -- Ron Dugans
Offensive line coach -- Alex Atkins
Defensive line coach -- Odell Haggins
Linebackers coach -- Chris Marve
Defensive backs coach -- T.J. Rushing
Special-teams coordinator/DEs coach -- John Papuchis
Director of strength and conditioning -- Josh Storms
