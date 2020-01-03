The final piece comes in the form of running backs coach David Johnson, who held the same position at Tennessee. The move was reported Friday by Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman, one day after the Vols defeated Indiana in the Gator Bowl.

The new year is just getting started, and Mike Norvell has his entire Florida State football coaching staff in place.

Although Johnson has coached at Tennessee the past two seasons -- running backs in 2019 and wide receivers in 2018 -- he previously worked for Norvell at Memphis as passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.

Before that, he spent four years at Tulane coaching running backs and tight ends. The New Orleans native also enjoyed a successful high school coaching career before moving on to the college level.

One of his star pupils was future LSU and NFL star Tyrann Mathieu.

Here is a look at FSU's new coaching staff:

Head coach -- Mike Norvell

Chief of Staff -- Bruce Warwick

Deputy head coach/TEs coach -- Chris Thomsen

Defensive coordinator -- Adam Fuller

Offensive coordinator/QBs coach -- Kenny Dillingham

Running backs coach -- David Johnson

Wide receivers coach -- Ron Dugans

Offensive line coach -- Alex Atkins

Defensive line coach -- Odell Haggins

Linebackers coach -- Chris Marve

Defensive backs coach -- T.J. Rushing

Special-teams coordinator/DEs coach -- John Papuchis

Director of strength and conditioning -- Josh Storms

