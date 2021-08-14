Warchant TV: Norvell gives defense edge in first FSU scrimmage of preseason

The retooled Florida State defense continues to hold the upper hand as preseason camp hits the one-week mark with Saturday's scrimmage.

Head football coach Mike Norvell revealed the defense created several negative plays and was able to turn the offense over on a handful of occasions before the offense rallied in the later stages.

The offensive line continues to be short-handed with the absence of senior Devontay Love-Taylor, although Norvell said Love-Taylor is getting "close" to returning. Florida State has Sunday off and will resume practice on Monday morning.

