{{ timeAgo('2021-08-14 21:06:11 -0500') }} football

Warchant TV: Norvell gives defense edge in first FSU scrimmage of preseason

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant
Director of Digital Media
@AslanHodges

The retooled Florida State defense continues to hold the upper hand as preseason camp hits the one-week mark with Saturday's scrimmage.

Head football coach Mike Norvell revealed the defense created several negative plays and was able to turn the offense over on a handful of occasions before the offense rallied in the later stages.

The offensive line continues to be short-handed with the absence of senior Devontay Love-Taylor, although Norvell said Love-Taylor is getting "close" to returning. Florida State has Sunday off and will resume practice on Monday morning.

