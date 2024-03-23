Norvell leaves impression on 2025's No. 1 ranked ILB Riley Pettijohn
One of the many highly sought after prospects visiting with Florida State this weekend was four-star linebacker Riley Pettijohn from McKinney (TX) High. The rising senior is ranked as the 72nd-best overall prospect in the country. He is also ranked as the top inside linebacker prospect in his class and the 11th-best overall prospect in his home state.
"It was just getting to see like what Florida State was about," said Pettijohn when asked why he chose to visit FSU on Saturday. "Finally getting to see practice and what they got going on here."
The rising senior has a brother who attends FAMU which is one of the reasons he chose to visit FSU this weekend and might be something that helps the Seminoles cause after what would be described as a successful visit by Pettijohn.
"It definitely grew a lot," said of his interest in the Seminoles. "Just being able to see the alumni, the current players and what they had to say about the place...just hearing what everyone had to say about Coach Norvell, even the people that didn't get coached by him. What he is all about and the fact that they (alumni) are here, it just means a lot. It goes to show what Florida State is all about."
Pettijohn also shared his impressions of linebacker coach Randy Shannon.
"He is intense he is intense, but he definitely loves you as a player," said Pettijohn. "I got to sit in the meeting. He's a coach, he is a good coach."
His visit to Tallahassee has certainly helped FSU's chances with Pettijohn.
"They are up there right now," said Pettijohn of where FSU ranks with him. "Just their overall NFL opportunity and the way they develop players here."
And what stands out to him about FSU.
"Definitely Coach Norvell," said Pettijohn. "He is not like any other coaches out there. He is real energetic."
Pettijohn says he take an official visit to FSU later this year but hasn't set a date yet. He will visit Ohio State, USC, Texas and Texas A&M on unofficial visits over the next two weeks. The current timeline for Pettijohn is to make a decision on who he will commit to is before the start of his senior season.
He also plans to take official visits to Texas, Texas A&M and USC.