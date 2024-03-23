One of the many highly sought after prospects visiting with Florida State this weekend was four-star linebacker Riley Pettijohn from McKinney (TX) High. The rising senior is ranked as the 72nd-best overall prospect in the country. He is also ranked as the top inside linebacker prospect in his class and the 11th-best overall prospect in his home state.

"It was just getting to see like what Florida State was about," said Pettijohn when asked why he chose to visit FSU on Saturday. "Finally getting to see practice and what they got going on here."

The rising senior has a brother who attends FAMU which is one of the reasons he chose to visit FSU this weekend and might be something that helps the Seminoles cause after what would be described as a successful visit by Pettijohn.

"It definitely grew a lot," said of his interest in the Seminoles. "Just being able to see the alumni, the current players and what they had to say about the place...just hearing what everyone had to say about Coach Norvell, even the people that didn't get coached by him. What he is all about and the fact that they (alumni) are here, it just means a lot. It goes to show what Florida State is all about."