A 60-minute game that was not played this weekend has stretched into a 72-hour battle as FSU football coach Mike Norvell was able to use Monday's press conference to address Saturday's postponement vs. Clemson and subsequent criticism from their head coach Dabo Swinney.

When asked about Swinney's comments that COVID was not the reason for the postponement, Norvell said, "football coaches are not doctors -- some of us might think we are but there's a reason why those (medical) advisers are able to make decisions from the info that is provided."

Norvell was steadfast in his belief that the game should be rescheduled and played in Tallahassee, even joking he'll aid financially if needed.

